Philip Rivers At Risk of Physical Damage as Daniel Jones Eyes Colts Exit- Insider

Since losing Daniel Jones in Week 14, alongside Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson in what felt like a domino effect, the Indianapolis Colts have gone to the ends of the earth to salvage their season and brought back Philip Rivers from his retirement. As things stand, the 44-year-old could be starting Week 15, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s ready, according to a Colts insider.

“A Colts team source told me Rivers can still sling the ball, but he’s not very mobile,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently shared. “Expect a lot of sacks — especially against a Seahawks defense that ranks fourth in that category. And while Rivers tries to thread the needle, don’t be surprised if this offense leans heavily on Jonathan Taylor to keep the chains moving.”

What complicates things for Rivers is the age factor. With mobility issues, sacks can be riskier for a quarterback of his age, 44. Every big hit could potentially shorten his season or even end his comeback, raising the stakes for every snap he takes.

Rivers’ limited mobility is accompanied by a few pass protection issues that the Colts’ offensive line has been struggling with lately. The hope is now leaning heavily on the run game, aka Jonathan Taylor, to sustain drives. He’s been having an MVP-level season, leading the league in rushing yards (1,356) and rushing touchdowns (16), and second in rushing attempts (247).

So, even if the Hail Mary pass misses, there’s a chance that the game might be saved. Regardless, Rivers isn’t a long-term solution for the Colts, especially since the hope of having Jones back once he recovers is dwindling. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported via a source that Jones is signing with the Minnesota Vikings of the NFC North.

“It would make sense for him to go back to Minnesota, where he finished last season as Sam Darnold’s backup,” reported Graziano, via VikingzFanPage on X. “Rehab there with a staff that knows him and wanted to retain him but couldn’t guarantee him the starting job this past offseason.”

If Rivers were to go down injured, the Colts don’t have any other plan. With their 2026 (and 2027) first-round pick already with the NY Jets, they have clearly pushed all their chips into this 2026 run. However, looks like Indianapolis isn’t thinking long-term yet.

Shane Steichen’s confidence in Philip Rivers

Signing Rivers to the practice squad, the Colts intend to assess his condition. He’s been out of touch with the gridiron for about five years. Head coach Shane Steichen even said he plans to see how the week progresses before deciding on the starter. A couple of days later, the decision was made. The newly-unretired QB has been shifted to the active roster.

Dec 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field.

“He’s got great command in the huddle. He was throwing it well,” said Steichen, explaining the move. “He’s fired up for the challenge, getting back into it, getting back in the fold, feeling the pass rush… A guy that hasn’t been out there in five years, to go and practice the way he did this week was pretty impressive to watch.”

The head coach’s confidence may have come from his old ties with Rivers from their days together in Los Angeles. He was the quarterback coach for four years before the former Chargers player retired in 2021. Steichen may just have confidence that his veteran QB picked up where he left all those years ago. As an on-the-road game at the Lumen Field approaches, a lot could be discovered by the time the clock runs down.