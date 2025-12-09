Philip Rivers Contract: How Much Is the Veteran QB Earning With Colts In 2025 After Unretirement?

In a shocking turn of events, the Indianapolis Colts have signed 44-year-old Philip Rivers after an injury to their QB1, Daniel Jones, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rivers last played for the Colts in 2020 before announcing his retirement, concluding a stellar 17-year career. Now with the Colts, sitting third in the AFC South, Rivers emerges as the last hope for Indianapolis.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
As Philip Rivers gears up for a historic return, here’s a look at his latest contract with the Colts.
ADVERTISEMENT
Philip Rivers’ Contract
Information about Philip Rivers’ latest contract hasn’t been made public yet and will be updated soon.
Philip Rivers’ Contract Breakdown:
Information about Philip Rivers’ latest contract hasn’t been made public yet and will be updated soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
What is Philip Rivers’ Salary?
Information about Philip Rivers’ salary hasn’t been made public yet and will be updated soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Philip Rivers’ Career Earnings
Through a stellar 17-year career in the NFL, playing for teams like the San Diego Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts, Rivers has earned a sum of $243,944,322, according to Sportrac.
Top Stories
J. J. Watt Confirms Stance on Controversial R. J. Mickens Incident in Chargers vs Eagles
Jalen Hurts’ Double Turnover Has Unforeseen Consequences for MNF Broadcast vs Chargers
Who are Philip Rivers’ Kids and Grandkids? All About his ten children
Eagles Might Have Asked Jason Kelce to Unretire Amid Jalen Hurts’ Struggles, Says Troy Aikman
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Firmly Pushes Back on Andy Reid’s Comments After Texans Struggles
ADVERTISEMENT
Philip Rivers’ College and Professional Career
Philip Rivers played college football for the NC State Wolfpack and was picked fourth overall in the 2004 NFL draft by the New York Giants. He was then traded to the San Diego Chargers during the draft for Eli Manning. Rivers was a member of the Chargers for 16 seasons before joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, where he played for one season before announcing his retirement. Now, after four years, he is back with the Colts.
Philip Rivers Awards & Achievements
Here’s a list of Philip Rivers’ career accolades
ADVERTISEMENT
NFL Comeback Player of the Year (2013)
8× Pro Bowl (2006, 2009–2011, 2013, 2016–2018)
NFL passing yards leader (2010)
NFL passing touchdowns co-leader (2008)
NFL passer rating leader (2008)
NFL completion percentage leader (2013)
San Diego Chargers 50th Anniversary Team
NCAA passer rating leader (2003)
NCAA completion percentage leader (2003)
ACC Athlete of the Year (2004)
ACC Player of the Year (2003)
ACC Offensive Player of the Year (2003)
ACC Rookie of the Year (2000)
First-team All-ACC (2003)
Second-team All-ACC (2002)
NC State Wolfpack No. 17 retired
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT