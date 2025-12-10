Philip Rivers’ Ex-Colts Teammate Sets Realistic Expectations on His Return After Daniel Jones’ Injury

Essentials Inside The Story Pittman sets shockingly high expectations for Rivers' return

Colts revive Philip Rivers as QB crisis deepens late in season

Age, rust, and Seahawks road test raise real uncertainty for Indy

The Indianapolis Colts’ playoff hopes took a major hit with Daniel Jones’ season-ending injury, forcing the team to make a call to a quarterback who hasn’t thrown an NFL pass in four years. Recently, the Colts sparked the return of a 44-year-old Philip Rivers as a replacement. Their former shot-caller had announced his retirement four years ago after a stellar 17-season career. Although the development raised eyebrows, Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. set his expectations for Rivers.

“Realistically. I mean, who knows what Philip is capable of? I’m gonna say a Super Bowl,” Pittman said during his appearance on the Up & Adams Show. “We’re still in this, we’re very much alive.”

It was clear that for Pittman, even a Super Bowl was a part of the expectations with Rivers on the team. During Rivers’ one season with the Indianapolis Colts, Michael Pittman Jr. was a rookie after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Rivers led Indianapolis to an 11-5 record as he completed 68% of his passes for over four thousand yards and recorded 24 touchdowns, while getting his team into the playoffs as the first-ever AFC No. 7 seed.

Whereas Pittman played 13 regular games that year and recorded a decent 40 receptions for 503 yards and 1 touchdown. Since then, the former USC Trojans star has emerged as a vital cog in the Colts’ offense.

This year, Pittman has had an impressive year, with almost seven hundred yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. The 28-year-old hopes to continue racking up big numbers over the Colts’ last four games. On the show, the WR deemed the veteran to be the perfect candidate to take Indy forward.

“I mean, if there is one guy to call who can do something like this, it’s definitely him,” Michael Pittman Jr. further shared. “I just think that the competitor that he is and the way that he plays his game in his mind, he could just get you into the right stuff. He knows what the defense is trying to do, and I think we have enough players around him to support.”

With questions surrounding the age of Phillip Rivers ahead of his possible return, there are still people who back the 44-year-old to succeed.

Former coach backs Philip Rivers ahead of Colts return

The Indianapolis Colts surprised many by bringing back future Hall of Famer Philip Rivers as a solution to their quarterback crisis. But signing him was just the first step. Now, the team must make a call on backup QB Riley Leonard, who is recovering from a knee injury. As reported by Kevin Bowen, the Colts have altered their practices this week.

Indianapolis will now have practices scheduled for all three days, which indicates that the Colts want Rivers to practice three times, rather than only twice. With this decision, Indy might get its 44-year-old quarterback to start this Sunday against the Seahawks. Ahead of this possible return, there’s one person who has all the faith in the ageing QB. Former Colts head coach Frank Reich remains confident that the veteran can perform at the highest level.

“I have no doubt Phil can still play winning football,” Reich said, as per The Athletic. “Now, it’s a team game, and you got a tough schedule ahead. I don’t know their other quarterbacks well, but from the outside looking in, I do think Philip Rivers gives them the best chance to win the division and get to the playoffs. I really do. I’m not afraid to say that.”

Although the Colts have made no confirmations, Philip Rivers’ potentially returning against Seattle this Sunday has only amplified the stakes. A win at Lumen Field could push Indianapolis’ playoff odds toward the fifty–percent mark, but stealing one on the road in Seattle is never easy.