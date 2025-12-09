Philip Rivers’ HOF Eligibility Might Not Reset if Colts Sign Him, Explaining 44-YO QB’s Semi-Finalist Status for 2026

The Indianapolis Colts are in a tough spot right now. In their 36-19 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Daniel Jones went down. Now the Colts’ QB room is in deep trouble. And that’s when Philip Rivers’ name pops up.

According to insider Mike Garafolo, the team is looking to bring back Philip Rivers after Daniel Jones suffered a torn Achilles tendon, giving the 44-year-old a real shot at an NFL return. But the question everyone is asking is simple but complicated. If Rivers comes back, does it reset his Hall of Fame clock since he is already a 2026 HOF semi-finalist?

As per reporter Steve Wyche, there are two possibilities. “In regards to Philip Rivers Pro Football Hall of Fame eligibility, according to The Hall: If he is signed to the active roster, his HOF eligibility clock resets. That’s a 5-year wait.”

However, there is another twist. Rivers’ HOF eligibility might not reset if the Colts sign him for the practice squad. But what if he is signed to the practice squad and then elevated to play? As per Steve Wyche, “It resets once he is activated.” So it all comes down to how the Colts use him.

Still, fans in the Circle City remember the good part of this story. Rivers led the Colts to an 11-5 mark in the 2020 season, with more than 4000 yards passing with twenty-four touchdowns. He retired after that run and never returned. Yet because he already knows the system and once helped the Blue and White push for a playoff berth, the idea of him stepping back under center does not feel crazy.

Plus, his résumé already speaks. He is 7th in career passing yards with 63,440 and sixth in touchdown passes with 421, so he certainly has his name on the elite list.

After a 17-year career and one season in Indianapolis, the Colts may need him once again. The only question left is whether it will cost him another five years of waiting for the HoF.

Philip Rivers might become the oldest QB in the NFL?

The Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback room in Colts Country looks thin and shaky. Starter Daniel Jones is out for the season with a torn Achilles. Backup Anthony Richardson is already sidelined with an injury. So the team turned to sixth-round pick Riley Leonard to keep things afloat.

But the situation only got bad for the Colts. Leonard is now dealing with a knee injury. His availability is questionable, and that pushes Indy into emergency mode. So suddenly, Philip Rivers is back in the conversation.

The 44-year-old has not taken a snap since 2020. He has spent his time running the sidelines as head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School. So, if he signs and steps in as QB1, history comes with him.

Rivers would instantly become the oldest starting quarterback in the league. Right now that title belongs to Aaron Rodgers at 42. Joe Flacco is the only other QB over 40 who has taken meaningful snaps this season. So a Rivers return would shake up the whole league storyline.

However, he would not be the oldest to ever do it. A handful of legends have played past 44. Even Tom Brady walked away at 45 and still sat behind the all-time record holder. Because that record belongs to George Blanda.

His career started in 1949 and stretched all the way to 1975 with the old Oakland Raiders. He played 26 seasons and won championships before the NFL looked anything like it does now. So compared to that mark, Rivers still has room.

Now the Colts need stability, and Rivers has familiarity. But now the question is, will the team actually hand the keys back to a 44-year-old legend? And if they do, how wild could this season become?