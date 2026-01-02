Philip Rivers Makes Final Decision on Becoming a Broadcaster After Announcing Colts Retirement

The Indianapolis Colts sent shockwaves when they brought back Philip Rivers from retirement to handle quarterback duties. He came, failed, and is now on his way out. And once everything has settled down, fans are curious to see whether he wants to sit in the TV booth. His answer on the New Year’s episode of the Up & Adams Show made complete sense.

“I’ve not ruled it out, but I’ve just every opportunity that’s been close to coming or had come up, it just hadn’t felt right. I do think I would enjoy it. I just don’t know,” Rivers said. “The one thing that I’ve just loved since I was however old playing this game and being now as a coach is, I’ve been able to have some impact on the score.”

Philip Rivers cannot change the score sitting in the TV booth. He had a similar feeling when he retired in 2021. That’s why he became the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama. It gave him a chance to move that scoreboard.

During a 2022 interview after Tom Brady signed the historic $375 million deal with FOX, Rivers refused the idea of being a broadcaster soon. He still has the same mindset. Rivers also cited another reason for declining such offers. It’s the extensive travel required.

During a tough 18-week schedule, players spend half of it on the road. Add in precision names and playoff games, and it almost becomes 3 months of travel. Rivers understands that being a broadcaster would require him to travel for almost half a year. After playing in the NFL for 16 years, he doesn’t want to do that now.

“The other part for me early on, like as soon as I stopped playing, was, you go on the road for, whatever, a 20-week season, then now it potentially is going to be 20 straight weekends you’re gone,” Rivers explained. “I was like, I just got out of that now. I’m not about to double the travel.”

Many networks have reached out to him. But so far, he has limited himself to being a coach. The veteran underlined that he would like to be in a team role that allows him to be on the sidelines. And for now, Indianapolis is waving him goodbye after his short stint.

Philip Rivers retires again after three-game blur

Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen did the unbelievable after the starter, Daniel Jones, suffered an Achilles injury in Week 14. Their only hope was that Rivers would win some games and take them into the playoffs. But after losing three games, they have decided to retire him for the second time, and he is not sad about it.

The 44-year-old quarterback had not seen his homecoming in his wildest dreams, but when the moment came, he was ready. In three games, he completed 58 of 92 passes (63% completion rate) for 544 passing yards with a four- three touchdown-interception ratio. So you can say that it was the Colts’ lineup that let him down instead of him letting the franchise slip up in the crucial games.

Philip Rivers also put an end to his second comeback, essentially signaling that he would not return to the NFL ever. While he goes back to the coaching job, Steichen sits on the hot seat. The owner, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, hasn’t sat down with the head coach about his job security, but most fans believe that they need to sign a new coach for better results.

Riley Leonard will start for them in the season finale against the divisional rivals, the Houston Texans. It will also mark the end of the season, where they began on a high and went through crazy stuff before going out.