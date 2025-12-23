brand-logo
Philip Rivers Puts Locker Room on Notice as Colts' Playoff Hopes Hang by a Thread

Amit Kumar Jha

Dec 23, 2025

The Indianapolis Colts turned to 44-year-old Philip Rivers after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending injury, hoping his return could keep their playoff hopes alive. Instead, a 48–27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers pushed the Colts to the brink of elimination and marked their fifth straight defeat. Frustration only boiled over after the blowout, and Rivers delivered a pointed message to the locker room.

“We got to find a way to win a football game, or none of the scenarios come into play,” he said.

The Colts need to win the next two games at any cost if they really want to play in the postseason games.

