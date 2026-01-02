Philip Rivers Reveals He Had Absolutely Given Up on NFL Return Before Shocking His 10 Kids With Colts Comeback

Essentials Inside The Story Philip Rivers’ surprise comeback driven by family emotion, not a playoff push

Rivers starts three “bonus games” before Colts turn page to Riley Leonard

Comeback closes with Rivers returning to retirement and high school coaching

Philip Rivers believed his NFL days were over, but between then and now, he’s made three appearances in this season’s NFL. The quarterback’s life had moved on to coaching and family time. His kids would ask him about his playing days, but his sudden return to the league at 44 years old would have been unexpected. In fact, Rivers revealed how his six-year-old daughter had wanted him to play before the Indianapolis Colts came calling.

“My six-year-old actually asked me, it was crazy,” Rivers revealed on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. “A month ago, she said, “Dad, why don’t you play anymore?” I said, “Babe, Dad doesn’t play anymore. The best you’re going to get is dad coaching.” For her, to put on Colts gear and come to the game and cheer for dad was like “This is awesome.””

On Wednesday, Rivers shared that the youngest girls were the most excited of all. He said his six, ten, and twelve-year-old daughters were fired up. As for his boys, they were a little nervous, since they now play. They had mostly seen their dad on YouTube. Despite the nervousness around the decision, Rivers went on to play as the Colts’ fourth shot-caller this season.

Rivers added that each group of kids reacted differently. His older daughters, including one who is married with a one-year-old and another expecting a baby, could hardly believe it. He said their reaction was like their minds exploding because football had been such a big part of their childhood. To them, the comeback did not feel real at first. His boys felt excitement mixed with nerves. Rivers said they play football and understand what pressure feels like.

Eventually, the Rivers comeback was never about fairy tales, but it still carried weight. Called out of retirement for three “bonus games,” the 44-year-old nearly swung two of them, putting the Colts ahead late against the Seahawks and the Jaguars, only to watch the defense falter both times.

Even in a lopsided loss to San Francisco, Rivers helped his team put points on the board. The results did not follow, but for a brief stretch, the veteran gave a collapsing season one last pulse before handing the reins to Riley Leonard. All in all, he finished with five touchdowns and a respectable 63% completion rate. Currently on a six-game losing streak, the Colts eventually did not make the playoffs, and Rivers has returned to retirement, likely for good.

Philip Rivers says goodbye to the NFL, returns to high school coaching

Philip Rivers’ brief NFL comeback has come to an end. The former Chargers veteran confirmed that once the Colts finish their season this weekend, his NFL career will officially be over. Rivers returned to the field after Colts’ starter Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending injury, making three starts for the team.

“This was a fun three-week blur that nobody saw coming, including myself, and that’ll be it,” Rivers told the Up & Adams Show on Wednesday.

Rivers is now returning to coaching at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama, where he has been head coach since retiring in 2020. His son, Gunner, will be the senior quarterback this fall, and his younger son will join as a ninth grader.

“It’ll be fun to get back. Maybe some things I say to them they’ll take a little more seriously now,” Rivers shared.

Rivers spent 16 seasons with the Chargers and one with the Colts before retiring. After a short but memorable return, Rivers is back on the sidelines, this time as a coach shaping the next generation. Now, the Colts head to Houston for one final swing at a lost season. The playoffs are gone, the questions are piling up, but a win against the Texans would at least snap their losing streak as the season ends.