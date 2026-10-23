Colts QB Anthony Richardson Lands in Legal Trouble With Misdemeanor Drug Charge

A routine traffic stop in Carmel, Indiana, is rarely front-page news. But the black Dodge Charger pulled over on Oct. 12 belonged to the Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, and what the officer smelled next has now become a legal headache for a player whose future in Indianapolis was already uncertain.

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“Colts QB Anthony Richardson Sr. has been charged with misdemeanor marij**na possession, per @FOX59. Richardson was pulled over on Oct. 12 for an expired registration. He told police he had smoked marij**na in the vehicle and had a small amount inside, according to court documents. Police found a jar containing marij**na and an opened bag of THC-infused gummies. The charge was filed Monday,” NFL insider Ari Meirov wrote on X.

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The incident took place on October 12, 2026, when a Carmel police officer stopped Anthony Richardson’s black 2023 Dodge Charger near Springmill Boulevard and Silver Stream Drive. The reason for the stop was an expired registration that actually belonged to an orange Charger.

However, upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed a strong odor of marij**na. Shortly after, Richardson admitted to smoking inside the car, stating he did so because he did not want to smoke around his children. At the same time, Richardson also acknowledged having a small amount of marij**na in the vehicle.

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Despite that, Richardson was placed in handcuffs while officers searched his car. Meanwhile, police reportedly found a small Mason jar containing approximately five grams of suspected marij**na and an open package of THC gummies inside the glove compartment.

Even though the substances field-tested positive for THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the primary psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant, Richardson was not booked into jail. Instead, he was released at the scene after being issued a summons for marij**na possession and a citation for the expired registration.

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However, per the latest update, on October 19, 2026, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office officially filed a criminal charge against Anthony Richardson, in which he is formally charged with possession of marij**na, which is classified as a Class B misdemeanor in Indiana.

According to reports, Richardson’s legal team waived his initial court hearing, which had originally been scheduled for December 9. Along with that, online records also indicate that a bench trial has been scheduled for Richardson in Carmel City Court on January 4, 2027 as well.

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Meanwhile, the Colts also released a statement, “We are aware of the situation involving Anthony Richardson and are currently gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

As for his playing career, the 24-year-old QB is with the Indianapolis Colts after being drafted as the fourth overall pick in 2023.

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In his rookie year, head coach Shane Steichen named Richardson the Colts’ QB1. However, his rookie campaign lasted just four games before he suffered a grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, requiring season-ending surgery.

After that, Richardson entered the 2024 season fully healthy as the QB1 again. He started early in the year, but persistent struggles with passing accuracy and minor injuries eventually led the coaching staff to cycle in veteran Joe Flacco.

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Since the 2025 season, Richardson has made only two appearances in a regular-season game and was sidelined following a severe eye injury. As of now, the QB2 is seemingly busy tackling off-court controversies.