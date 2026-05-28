Colts QB Daniel Jones Makes Relationship Public With Influencer Girlfriend Nicole ElAttrache

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has seemingly gone public on Instagram with his new relationship with influencer Nicole ElAttrache. And it wasn’t just any ordinary day. The quarterback chose his birthday to publicly express his love.



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“I love you,” Jones wrote while resharing Nicole ElAttrache’s Instagram Story, which featured a photo of the couple sharing a dance together.

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Much like Jones’ previous relationship, ElAttrache has deep ties to sports and his alma mater, having played for the Duke Blue Devils volleyball team . She is the daughter of Dr. Neal ElAttrache , the world-renowned orthopedic surgeon who frequently operates on high-profile NFL players and elite athletes.

He serves as the team physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams. Dr. ElAttrache is famous for operating on premier athletes like Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani, and Aaron Rodgers.

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ElAttrache is reportedly 30 years old, putting a minor one-year age gap between her and the newly turned 29-year-old quarterback.

Imago Instagram Story shared by Daniel Jones (@danieljones3)

Before going public with Nicole ElAttrache, Daniel Jones’ only other major public relationship was with his college sweetheart, Ella Bonafede. The former couple met while attending Duke University. Jones was building his football legacy, while Bonafede was a standout attacker on the Duke Blue Devils women’s lacrosse team.

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After that, there were also rumors of Daniel Jones dating Up and Adams host Kay Adams. But while speaking to ClutchPoints in December 2024, Adams clarified the rumors.

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“I don’t know Daniel Jones,” Adams clarified. “I was really curious about him because he seems like somebody who is a hard egg to crack. And so I really wanted to crack that egg. I really wanted to get to know him a little bit.”

These rumors started during the 2024 NFL preseason when Adams interviewed Jones at the New York Giants training camp. Fans online noticed that Adams appeared to stutter and flub her words while asking Jones about his music taste and his new offseason beard. As the rumors spiraled out of control, Adams officially cleared the air during an appearance on The 25/10 Show with former NFL stars LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson.

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“I’m not dating Daniel Jones — breaking, breaking news — I’ve met him all of two times, wish him the best, I’m pretty sure he has a girlfriend,” Adams told the hosts at the time.

As Daniel Jones gears up for a new chapter in his personal life, the Colts quarterback also expressed excitement about returning to the field after his 2025 season ended with a gruesome injury.

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Daniel Jones expresses excitement about Colts OTAs after ACL injury

Daniel Jones started OTAs with individual drills on Wednesday afternoon as he continues to rehab after suffering an ACL injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 8. After doing some basic movement drills, Jones took reps and threw sharp passes to receivers, according to FOX 59.

Speaking about this limited workout, Daniel Jones had a positive outlook toward his rehab process.

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“Good, feeling good. It’s been a good process so far,” Daniel Jones said, per FOX59. “Like, six months into it, so feeling good. Been here working hard with our trainers and strength staff here, and it’s going well.”

When asked by reporters about his availability for the regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Jones stated that he “absolutely” expects to be the starter.

Daniel Jones is stepping into an exciting new chapter both on and off the field. As he works his way back from his ACL injury, he also has a relationship to look forward to heading into the 2026 season.