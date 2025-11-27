Colts Receive Disappointing Anthony Richardson Update Just After Daniel Jones’ Injury News

Essentials Inside The Story Colts could lose both starter and backup QBs, forcing reliance on rookie Riley Leonard

Daniel Jones playing through fractured fibula on 17 TDs and 69.1% completion this season

Upcoming Texans clash crucial for division lead, Jones’ availability could decide outcome

‘For the Indianapolis Colts, the quarterback room has suddenly become a medical ward. After their starter suffered an injury, their backup QB is out as well. Hopes rested on Anthony Richardson’s shoulders, but according to an insider report, the 23-year-old might have resumed some regular procedures, but is still far from ready to step back into the game.

“He’s back in the building, attending meetings, etc. Saw him yesterday, in fact,” Colts insider Stephen Holder wrote on X. “But he does not seem particularly close to returning to the field. Had surgery to repair his orbital bone which is super delicate.”

The Colts are facing double trouble. Richardson, the backup QB, suffered an injury just before the game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 12, 2025, when a piece of workout equipment struck him in the eye during pre-game warmups. This caused an orbital (eye socket) fracture.

The injury was serious enough that he needed surgery on October 27 to repair the fracture, eventually landing him on injured reserve. Earlier, news about star quarterback Daniel Jones’ fibula injury spread across media platforms.

“I’m not going to get into specifics. It’s a fibula (injury),” HC Shane Steichen stated recently on the situation. “He’s playing. He’s practicing.”

Jones was placed on the injury report with a fractured fibula just before Week 12, yet he still started and played the full game against the Kansas City Chiefs, completing 19 of 31 passes with two touchdowns.

If both QBs are out, rookie Riley Leonard could step in to lead the Colts’ offense next. While Jones’ attendance for their latest clash remains a doubt, the 28-year-old himself addressed the situation not too long ago.

Daniel Jones is reportedly going to keep playing through his injury

The reports surrounding Jones’ injury have only grown, but it looks like he could play through it. NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that despite the trouble, he remains unaffected and has shocked the fans by making his unstoppable stance clear.

“QB Daniel Jones, who has been dealing with a lower leg injury, suffered a fracture in his fibula, sources say,” Rapoport shared in a post on X. “Jones was a full participant today and one source said, “He looked good.” Jones will continue to try to play through it. Toughness never questioned.”

Daniel Jones has already thrown 17 touchdowns this season and boasts a 69.1% completion rate, but the focus now shifts to the Colts’ crucial home clash against the Texans. With Houston sitting third in the AFC South, a strong outing from Jones could determine whether Indianapolis holds onto first place in the division.

