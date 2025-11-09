Respect Pours In for Carlie Irsay-Gordon After Colts Owner’s Recent Gesture Ahead of Berlin Game

The Indianapolis Colts are rolling. Sitting at 7-2, they’ve already matched last season’s win total, and there’s still plenty of football left. One more win this Sunday could push Indy into a first-place tie atop the AFC alongside the 8-2 Denver Broncos. That’s a massive turnaround for a team that looked uncertain a year ago. And the fans are fired up.

But guess what? The mood among the Blue Nation just got even better. On Saturday in Berlin, ahead of Indy’s international matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Colts owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon decided to treat the fans. Literally. She bought a full round of drinks for everyone in the bar. That’s right, free drinks on the boss.

Standing in front of a packed bar full of Colts fans, Irsay-Gordon grabbed a megaphone and made the announcement herself. And she also said it in German.

“This round is on me, you guys. Go Colts!”

The crowd erupted. You could feel the pride, the laughter, and the sense of connection between the team and its fans.

Now that’s what real leadership looks like. And as a result, NFL fans across social media couldn’t stop talking about it, flooding timelines with praise.

Fans loved Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s gesture ahead of the Berlin game

After the video of Carlie Irsay-Gordon went viral on social media, a fan wrote, “We have the coolest owner in the league. Literally!” Another fan jumped in, saying, “The best owner in the NFL crown remains in Indy.”

Clearly, Blue Nation was proud. And it’s been quite the story since Irsay-Gordon took over ownership of the Colts after the passing of her father, former owner Jim Irsay, last May. Since then, she’s made her mark in ways that fans notice. She’s not just sitting in a suite; she’s on the sidelines, wearing a headset, and being part of the action.

That kind of leadership doesn’t go unnoticed. Whatever Irsay-Gordon is doing is clearly working because Indy looks stronger and more united than they’ve been in years. And now, she’s getting praise for more than just game-day results. Fans love her commitment and energy.

“I am so jealous of Indy fans, man. Y’all are in great hands,” one user commented. Another added, “Best NFL owner. She’s on the field, knows the players, and cares about the fans. Let’s go Colts!!”

Indianapolis is buzzing with belief again. The Horseshoe looks ready to make a serious Super Bowl push. Up next, they face the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, a matchup fans can’t wait for.

“That sounds like a fun time in Berlin,” one fan posted.

But everyone knows the road ahead won’t be easy. After Atlanta, the Colts return home to face the three-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs before hitting the road to meet the 6-2 Seattle Seahawks.

Still, with their mix of talent, grit, and strong leadership from the top, the Colts seem built to keep this run alive.