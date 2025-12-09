Russell Wilson Urged to Demand Giants Exit to Fill QB-Needy NFL Team’s Vacancy

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a heavy loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. To add on to the 36-19 loss, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a torn Achilles tendon, which took him out for the rest of the season. One name that has been nominated as a potential replacement is Russell Wilson. In line with the latest shake-ups, former football player Ryan Clark has some serious advice for the Giants’ QB.

“If I’m somebody like Russell Wilson, I’m gonna run upstairs and say, ‘Hey man, fire me’,” said Ryan Clark, via NFL on ESPN. “‘Waive me right now. Maybe I can go for this Indianapolis Colts team, who has some pieces around that I can help win into the playoffs.’ Because right now, this team went all in. Sauce Gardner hurt, and now Daniel Jones.”

Ryan Clark has been true to speaking his mind. The Colts need a quarterback, and Russell Wilson seems to fit the description. The New York Giants are already out of the playoff race. So, the aging QB can request that his contract be waived, especially since he is only guaranteed $444,444 for the rest of the season. The Giants won’t save much on him; waiving his contract won’t be a problem for them.

Indianapolis could have dealt with the problem if its second QB was available. Unfortunately, Anthony Richardson Sr. also sustained an orbital fracture during a pre-game warmup. Even Daniel Jones was suffering from a fibula fracture before the latest injury. However, he was playing since the franchise had no other option. The Colts relied on Riley Leonard after Jones’ third-quarter exit. However, that is not a permanent solution.

Russell Wilson is an experienced quarterback with more than 46,000 yards from scrimmage and 353 touchdowns to his name. The NFL veteran boasts a 64.6 pass completion rate for 6,120 passes, which is pretty impressive. It might be exactly what the Colts are looking for.

The loss against the Jaguars did hurt their playoff chances, but the road is still open for them.

The Indianapolis Colts can still qualify for the playoffs

The Indianapolis Colts had a strong start to their season, but over the last few weeks, they have experienced a significant dip in form. Even after losing three consecutive matches, their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are about 51.3%. Therefore, winning the next four games is crucial for them to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Unfortunately, they won’t be able to top their division as they only have a 4% chance of doing so. So, they will be trying for that wild card spot. It is a tough phase for the Colts as they are out of the playoff bracket following Week 14. But as far as the NFL is concerned, there is nothing for sure. The Panthers shocked an in-form Rams in Week 13, so anything is possible.

Indianapolis will play the Seahawks, 49ers, Jaguars, and Texans in its last four games. All of them are favorites to reach the playoffs, making it a challenging path for the Colts to follow.

Moreover, the quarterback issue remains unresolved. Maybe with Russell Wilson, they will get some relief. It will be interesting to see how things unfold for the Colts, particularly with so many challenges to overcome.