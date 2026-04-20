Colts 7-Round Mock: Edge and Receiver Help Added Early With Defensive Depth Later

The Indianapolis Colts went all in last season when the team traded for former New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, giving up a 2026 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and receiver Adonai Mitchell. Quarterback Daniel Jones, weeks later, suffered a season-ending right Achilles injury. For what was looking like a promising season, starting 8-2, it soon crumbled to ash after the Jones injury. The team finished with an 8-9 record and even had to turn to retired quarterback Phillip Rivers to take over the starting job for the last couple of weeks.

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Jones was resigned to a two-year, $88 million contract extension. The team also decided to re-sign wideout Alec Pierce to a four-year, $114 million contract extension, but decided to trade away long-time receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round pick. General manager Chris Ballard has his work cut out for him this draft, having no first-round pick but obvious roster needs.

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Hopefully, Jones will be healthy enough for week one. With that hope instilled, here’s my seven-round mock for the Colts.

Round 2, Pick 47: Edge R Mason Thomas

The Colts need to pair someone alongside Laiatu Latu along their defensive line. The team’s interior is set with Deforest Buckner and Grover Stewart, but opposite Laiatu is a question mark. The team drafted JT Tuimoloau in the second round last year and signed Arden Key via free agency, but with Thomas being available to them here, they take the shot and pair up Laiatu with another explosive pass rusher on the outside.

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Imago October 11, 2025: Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas 32 rushes the quarterback during the Allstate Red River Rivalry game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. / CSM Dallas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251011_zma_c04_153 Copyright: xFreddiexBeckwithx

Thomas is 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds with shorter arms of 31 5/8, but ran a good 40 time for his size at 4.67. His first step is explosive off the edge, and mixed with his elite hands, he can win easily. He’s smaller, so there’s a concern there, but I felt he knew how to use his momentum and lower body to fight and not get washed out easily. Still needs to be a more prominent run defender, but here in the second round, Thomas is a good option to fill the edge need.

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Round 3, Pick 78: WR De’Zhaun Stribling

With the trade of Pittman, the Colts’ projected starting trio is Pierce, Josh Downs, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who the team signed in free agency. They could certainly use another outside receiver and opt for Stribling here in the third round. He’s 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds and ran a 4.36 40 at the NFL combine.

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Imago Image Credits: Via X @DP_NFL

Stribling has a good frame and great acceleration when pushing vertically. Strong receiver as well, catches the ball with his hands, and is physical at the catch point, with great ball tracking skills. He has a lot of upside as a mid-round receiver, and this is the range I anticipate Stribling going in. Georgia State Ted Hurst is another option, but Stribling complements Pierce better on the outside. He had 811 yards and six receiving touchdowns for Ole Miss in 2025.

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Round 4, Pick 113: LB Bryce Boettcher

The team added Akeem Davis-Gather to the linebacker room via free agency, and outside of that, it’s a shallow room. Jaylon Carlies, Austin Ajiaka, and John Bullock are the main options. The group could prove to be a capable starter in the NFL, but they all lack experience. The Colts will probably look to add more backers to the room, and they do here with Boettcher.

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Imago October 18, 2025, Piscataway, New Jersey, USA: Rutgers Scarlet Knights tight end KENNY FLETCHER JR. 12 fully extends for the ball while Oregon Ducks linebacker BRYCE BOETTCHER 28 looks on during the game between Rutgers University and the Oregon Ducks at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ. Piscataway USA – ZUMAr225 20251018_zsp_r225_097 Copyright: xScottxRausenbergerx

Boettecher is a smart backer wearing the green dot for Oregon’s defense in 2025. He originally came to Oregon on a baseball scholarship, but decided to try out for the football team via a walk-on. It clearly worked out for him as he led the Big Ten in tackles this season and earned Second Team All-Big Ten the past two seasons.

He’s 6-foot-1 and 233 pounds and ran a 4.69 40 at his pro day. He’s a smaller prospect, but he has great speed to make up for it. Very strong mentally, and it shows when he’s making plays downhill and in pass coverage.

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Round 5, Pick 156: Ephesians Prysock

Staring nickel corner Kenny Moore II is reportedly seeking a trade from the Colts. While no deal has been made yet, it’ll likely happen at some point during the draft or near it. It’s expected that third-round pick from 2025, Justin Walley, will take over at the nickel spot after suffering a torn ACL in training camp last year.

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USA Today via Reuters Dec 10, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) reacts by making the heart sign to approve a call from the officials during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Prysock doesn’t have the size to play in the nickel at 6-foot3 and 196 pounds, but has intriguing traits to be taken to give the room overall depth here in the fifth round. He’s a length conner with good ability to move down the field vertically and does a great job at matching receivers laterally. Just gets handsy during routes and struggles to play receivers at the catch point.

Round 6, Pick 214: LB Eric Gentry

Gentry is a project, and no one knows where he’ll fully fit into an NFL defense, but the measurables are worth taking a shot on. He’s 6-foot-6 and 221 pounds with an 86 1/4th wingspan, 10 1/2 inch hands, and 35-inch arm length. He ran a 4.59 40 at his bro day, with a 35 1/2-inch vertical jump. He started at linebacker for USC this past season, totaling 75 tackles and four forced fumbles to lead the team.

Imago October 7, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California linebacker ERIC GENTRY 18 reacts after a missed field goal attempt from Arizona during a NCAA, College League, USA football game between Southern California and Arizona at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAt158 20231007_zsp_t158_018 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

Moves very easily with his frame and, with his size, has upside in man coverage. Just the lack of true muscle on his frame and his ability to play tall at times leave him vulnerable when trying to come downhill and play linebacker. But with the Colts having a glaring need at backer, double-dipping isn’t a bad option.

Round 7, Pick 249: SAF Louis Moore

Morre would be a higher pick if it weren’t for his measurables. He’s 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds and doesn’t have elite speed on the back-end. He had six interceptions for Indiana this past season and was a true leader of the defense. He fills the run with passion and knows how to play the ball at the catch point. Moore just gives the Colts another body in the later rounds, and with his IQ, there is upside for him to potentially stay on the roster or, at the very least, special teams.

Round 7, Pick 254: OT Travis Burke

I truly don’t think Burke will be here at 254, but PFF had him (once again, don’t blame me, blame the simulator). The Colts don’t need tackle help, but there’s no harm in adding intriguing prospects with upside to the room. He’s a big man at 6-foot-8 and 325 pounds, and thrives when he’s run blocking. Very quick off the line, and you feel his length when he gets engaged to defenders.

He plays tall at times (who doesn’t at 6-foot-8), but has the size, athleticism, and violence to be a dominant tackle in the NFL. Just needs to get more technically sound and have more agility within his pass sets.