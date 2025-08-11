Shane Steichen Announces Anthony Richardson Injury Update & Reveals Plans for Daniels Jones

Anthony Richardson‘s preseason debut turned ugly fast against Baltimore. The young quarterback dropped back on Indianapolis‘ second drive, completely unaware of the storm brewing on his blind side. Ravens linebacker David Ojabo had a clean runway to the pocket, coming untouched off the edge while Richardson scanned left. The collision was inevitable and brutal. Richardson crumpled after the hit, immediately grabbing his hand. The stadium fell silent as trainers rushed onto the field.

What looked like a routine sack had turned into something more serious. The quarterback walked off under his own power, but his night was done. Coach Shane Steichen delivered the diagnosis afterward with typical coach-speak precision. The injury was officially labeled a dislocated finger, and Richardson would be listed as day-to-day. The quarterback competition in Indianapolis just got messier.

After Anthony Richardson’s dislocated pinky cut short his preseason debut against Baltimore, Steichen shuffled the deck for this weekend’s matchup with Green Bay. The injury opened a window for Daniel Jones, but neither quarterback has seized control yet. Steichen laid out his game plan during an appearance on Up & Adams, giving Jones the first crack at impressing the coaches. “Daniel will start this week against Green Bay,” Steichen said. “He’ll play a couple of series, and then Anthony will get the bulk of the work for the first half after that.” The role reversal stems from Richardson’s scary hit last weekend. What should’ve been a routine preseason snap turned into another setback for the young quarterback.

Jones stepped in but failed to capitalize on the opportunity. His stat line told the story of missed chances—10 completions on 21 attempts for just 144 yards. No touchdowns despite multiple red zone trips. “Some good, some bad, caught a rhythm there at some points, we were moving the ball well, executing,” Jones said after his Colts debut. “But a couple of things here and there kept us from getting in the end zone. A lot of good things, but we want to score touchdowns.” Despite the competition’s intensity, Steichen praised how both quarterbacks handled the pressure. Speaking on Up & Adams, he highlighted their mutual support system.

“I think, you know, what’s great about the competition at that position is these guys are pushing each other, you know, to make each other better. And you want to see growth in both of them. And they’re both pulling for each other, which is awesome. You know, you might get in a competition where some guys like I don’t want this guy to do well or whatever, but, you know, Daniel will make a play and Anthony sat for him and vice versa on the same side, you know, AR will make a play and Daniel, you know, supports him and loves him in that regard. So that part’s been really good.”

This week’s joint practices with Green Bay will provide crucial evaluation opportunities before Saturday’s game. Steichen emphasized the importance of consistency as the deciding factor in his eventual decision. “I talk to those guys about consistency,” Steichen said. “We need consistency at that position. Joint practices will be big this week for them, obviously, going into the game.” Richardson’s career numbers paint a concerning picture. Through 15 NFL games, he’s completed just 50.6% of his passes with 11 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. Those accuracy issues, combined with his injury history, leave the Colts searching for answers.

Jones represents a reclamation project after his Giants tenure crashed and burned. New York drafted him sixth overall in 2019, but six seasons of inconsistency ended with a midseason benching and eventual release. His one-year, $14 million Colts contract represents his chance at redemption in a quarterback room desperate for stability.

Richardson’s self-inflicted wound opens door for Colts QB battle

Anthony Richardson’s preseason debut against Baltimore turned into another painful reminder of his biggest weakness. The third-year quarterback took a brutal sack that dislocated his pinky finger, but this wasn’t about poor pass protection or missed assignments. This was about a quarterback who still makes rookie mistakes at the worst possible moments. The play unfolded exactly how you’d expect a bad quarterback decision to look. Anthony Richardson held the ball too long, failed to read the incoming pressure, and got crushed by a Ravens defender who had a clear path to the pocket. No offensive line breakdowns. No missed blocks by the tight end. Just poor awareness from a guy who should know better by now.

Shannon Sharpe didn’t mince words when breaking down the play, placing the blame exactly where it belonged. “I wanted it to be somebody other than Richardson’s fault… If the tight end thinks the back is picking him up, you’re only hot if there’s nobody there to block him.” Sharpe’s analysis cut straight through any excuses Richardson might have had. The former NFL star made it clear that this injury resulted from mental mistakes, not physical breakdowns around the quarterback. Richardson looked lost in the pocket, failing to make the basic reads that separate NFL starters from backups.

The injury adds another concerning chapter to Richardson’s durability story. Since entering the league, he’s struggled to stay healthy while posting underwhelming numbers across the board. His 50.6% completion rate screams accuracy issues, and his touchdown production remains disappointingly low for a fourth overall pick. Richardson’s latest setback couldn’t have come at a worse time for his starting job hopes. Daniel Jones and rookie Riley Leonard are both breathing down his neck, ready to capitalize on every opportunity. With the quarterback competition heating up in Indianapolis, Richardson’s self-inflicted wound might’ve just handed his rivals the opening they needed to steal his job.