Shane Steichen Announces Anthony Richardson Plans Amid Colts’ Action on Daniel Jones’ Injury

Essentials Inside The Story Colts struggle with dual QB injuries, relying on Jones and sidelined Richardson

Daniel Jones uses 3D-printed pads from college friends to protect fibula

Injuries impact performance; Jones completes 51.9% of passes in recent loss

For the Indianapolis Colts, the path to the playoffs is being paved with medical tape and high-tech padding as the team navigates a precarious quarterback crisis. They are having to rely on their injured QB, Daniel Jones, while backup Anthony Richardson Sr. remains medically unfit to play. His orbital fracture has kept him on the sidelines since October. Recently, the coach addressed the situation directly with an important update on the plans for his return.

“We’re hopeful for that,” said Shane Steichen, as per The Athletic’s James Boyd. “He’s just resting his eye right now. When that time comes, I’ll let you guys know.”

The Indianapolis Colts will have their fingers crossed for Anthony Richardson’s return to the gridiron. While their QB2 is yet to receive a return date, Daniel Jones has been playing through injury for the team this season.

Anthony Richardson is designated under IR, and while he recovers. The quarterback suffered an orbital fracture during warm-up on October 12. The Colts were about to face the Arizona Cardinals, and Richardson was stretching using an elastic band in the locker room. Unfortunately, the bar that the band was attached to broke and caused the injury.

He had a massive swelling and had his vision temporarily impaired. Immediately rushing to the hospital helped him get better. He is prohibited from strenuous training, but he did participate in a few weight room activities. Presently, his vision is the primary concern. Until it fully heals, his return to training might take some more time.

If having one quarterback injured was not enough, Shane Steichen has been dealing with another injury to his main QB, Jones. Fortunately, the team has implemented some measures to help Daniel Jones with his injury.

Daniel Jones finds a solution in 3D printed pads

Daniel Jones has been dealing with a fractured fibula for some time now. Still, he has been donning the Colts jersey. Reportedly, his accuracy and efficiency have suffered because of his injury. Fortunately, his friends from Duke came to his aid with their latest creation.

3D-printed pads were specially created to help the QB. He wore these during his outing on Sunday, in a loss against the Texans. Jones was seen talking about the pads and his friends on Wednesday.

“They’ve built a pretty good business,” said Jones, via the Associated Press. “They’re smart guys, and (I’m) lucky to have smart friends. It’s pretty low profile and fits to my leg pretty well. I didn’t really notice it Sunday.”

Jones leaned on some inventive support from his past for his past two games. His college roommates crafted 3-D printed pads to protect his injured fibula, giving him a chance to stay on the field. The success of the experiment was reflected when he had a late-game sack.

Wearing special equipment is nothing new in the NFL. Joe Burrow has installed special equipment in his shoes, helping him play with his repaired toe. Even though the Colts’ quarterback has protection, he is still trying to avoid getting sacked, as it might lead to deepening the injury.

All in all, the pads held up, letting Jones finish the contest, but the injury still seems to have taken its toll. Over the last two games, he’s struggled, completing just 51.9 percent of his passes in the narrow loss to the Texans.

Next up, the Colts will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it is a must-win game for them. Winning it could send them to the top of the AFC South table. The Indianapolis Colts will be keen to win their next four matches to continue their playoff push. It will be interesting to see whether they can walk past all their issues and qualify.