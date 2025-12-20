brand-logo
Colts Shane Steichen Announces 1-Word Sauce Gardner Injury Update

ByDebayan Biswas

Dec 20, 2025 | 1:19 PM EST

Clarity came quickly in Indianapolis. Amid a wave of injury questions, Colts head coach Shane Steichen delivered the most straightforward answer of the week regarding cornerback Sauce Gardner.

According to The Athletic‘s James Boyd’s latest post on X, when asked if Gardner would play again this season, Steichen didn’t hesitate.

“Yes,” he said.

That brief response cut through days of uncertainty. Gardner, sidelined with a calf injury since early in Week 13, was officially ruled out for Week 16 against the 49ers, marking his third straight missed game. Still, Steichen’s comment signals confidence that the injury won’t end Gardner’s year.

The Indianapolis Colts will again be without Gardner and wide receiver Anthony Gould on Monday night. However, there was positive news elsewhere. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is expected to return from injured reserve after full practices late in the week.

Steichen also confirmed Anthony Richardson will remain inactive, though his practice window remains open. For now, Gardner’s return is a matter of when, not if.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!

