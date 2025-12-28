Shane Steichen Announces Stance on Benching Philip Rivers as Colts QB Teases Retirement News

Head coach Shane Steichen has some tough calls to make in the QB department. The Indianapolis Colts’ latest loss took them out of the running for the playoffs. The loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars marks Indy’s sixth straight loss and takes Philip Rivers’ record to 0-3 as the starting quarterback. After the game, the coach spoke about evaluating the starting QB situation heading into Week 18.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Postgame: Colts coach Shane Steichen said he’ll think over his QB decision the next couple of days and decide who will start in Week 18 at Houston,” as per ESPN’s Stephen Holder on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

If this is true, it leaves the door open for changes in the position for the final game of the season. In light of this, the 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers even hinted at his last game while pointing out his experience playing again.

“It’s been a blast to be out here on the field,” Rivers said after the game. “Like I said, disappointed in the outcomes. But it’s just been overwhelmed with gratitude, thankful for our family support…just thankful to you know, people may ask a well, since you didn’t get in, do you regret it? Heck no, heck. No. It’s been absolutely awesome to get a chance to play one more time, and excited to get what might be the last time here this afternoon.”

By “last time here,” Rivers could have meant this final regular-season game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts’ home venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story is developing…stay tuned!