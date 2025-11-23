Shane Steichen Confirms if Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s Sideline Presence Is a Distraction in Colts Locker Room

When most NFL owners watch their teams play, they do it from a luxury suite with catered food and a perfect view. But Indianapolis Colts’ CEO and owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon does it differently. She’s down on the sideline, headset on, notebook in hand, learning the game from the inside out. Still, the question looms: is an owner this actively present on game day a help or a distraction?

“I think it just shows that she cares so much about this organization and her players and this team,” highlighted head coach Shane Steichen. “Anything that we need to get done around this building with the players to make it better, she does it. I think that speaks volumes as an owner, knowing that she has everyone’s back in this building to do it right and do it the right way.”

Since taking over as CEO and owner following her father Jim Irsay’s passing, Irsay-Gordon has redefined what active ownership looks like. She listens to play calls, studies defensive coverages, and attends position meetings. For a team sitting at 8-2 and leading the AFC South, her hands-on approach isn’t just refreshing. It’s working wonders. And her mindset towards ownership is also a major catalyst for her team.

“This is a partnership. This isn’t you work for me, you work with me,” she explained in a recent interview.

Here’s the thing. Carlie Isray-Gordon isn’t pretending to understand football. Instead, she’s genuinely trying to learn it. She explained that wearing a headset helps her assess whether coaching decisions are sound, whether play calls are being executed properly, or if adjustments need to happen elsewhere.

“You might think, ‘Oh, that person ran that route wrong,’” Carlie had explained once. “When you learn to find, ‘Oh, someone tagged the wrong wide receiver, and it wasn’t really the player’s fault – it was the person that called it.’ I think that’s been very valuable, because it also helps us be able to know where do we need to make tweaks, what resources do we need, what do we need to fix.”

This level of commitment has impressed players across the roster. Safety Cam Bynum noted he’s never seen an owner this involved. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox recalled being shocked when Irsay-Gordon called his position group for a meeting.

“I had never even been on that side of the building,” Alie-Cox had noted. “She wanted to make sure that any necessary changes were being made around the building.”

She did the same thing with every position group. From her accessibility to her authentic interest in each person, she has already won over the locker room. Left tackle Bernhard Raimann put it simply: “I was not expecting that at all.”

And perhaps the biggest vote of confidence has come from star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Jonathan Taylor backs Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s approach

If there is one player whose opinion carries weight in Indianapolis right now, it’s Jonathan Taylor. The star RB is having a career year, already leading with 1,139 rushing yards through 10 games, and gaining dominance in the MVP conversation. And Taylor isn’t just praising Irsay-Gordon because she signs the checks. He’s known her for years. He’s watched her develop relationships and seen her commitment firsthand.

“Carlie has always been very personable,” Taylor said. “Always had a smile on her face, always speaking to a bunch of the players, asking their opinions, always learning. I think it’s a bit of more spotlight now because obviously the role she’s moved into at the forefront, but she’s kind of been doing some of the same things. – That’s why this organization is such a great organization. You don’t get the type of hospitality, you don’t get the type of family atmosphere that you get here other places.”

Taylor’s endorsement matters because he’s living proof that Irsay-Gordon’s approach translated to results. The Colts rank first in the AFC South and third in the AFC, with him powering an offense that’s as efficient as it is explosive.

On the other hand, not everyone’s convinced. Some voices have debated whether her sideline presence veers into micromanaging. But players see it differently. Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. put it best: “Somebody asked me, ‘Is she micromanaging?’ I’m like, ‘No, man.’ She’s genuinely just trying to learn and educate herself on the whole complexity of being an NFL owner.”

For a team playing in honor of Jim Irsay’s legacy, that kind of buy-in from franchise cornerstones validated everything Carlie is building. Shane Steichen summed it up: “To play for something greater, I think it’s human nature that it brings out the best in everybody.”

Carlie Irsay-Gordon isn’t trying to coach. She’s trying to lead, one gesture at a time. And in Indianapolis, that distinction is making all the difference this season.