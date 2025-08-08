Shane Steichen Finalizes Justin Walley’s Fate After Anthony Richardson Update in Colts’ Crisis

The Ravens may have walked away with a 24-16 win over the Colts, but it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for either side. It was worse for the Indianapolis due to concerning injuries. Since it’s the preseason, the last thing any team wants is to make headlines for injuries. Unfortunately, the Colts are gaining attention for exactly this. Early in the game, starting quarterback Anthony Richardson was sacked by Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo.

Richardson, caught looking the other way, went down hard. As he got back up, he was seen holding his hand and later ruled out with a pinky injury. As if it wasn’t frustrating enough, Coach Shane Steichen’s latest update about another player only added to the concern. During the post-game presser, Steichin confirmed after the game that rookie cornerback Justin Walley tore his ACL and will miss the entire season.

As Adam Schefter reported, “Colts HC Shane Steichen said rookie third-round pick Justin Walley, who was challenging to start at cornerback, suffered a season-ending torn ACL.”

The third-round pick who was on track to start opposite Charvarius Ward, likely got hurt in Tuesday’s joint practice with the Ravens. He left early that day with a knee injury and didn’t play Thursday night. It’s a tough loss for both the Colts’ secondary and for Walley himself, but the team will turn to JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones to step up in his place.

This is a developing story.