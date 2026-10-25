Shane Steichen Gets Honest Over QB Daniel Jones’ Future Just Days After Chris Ballard’s Firing

General Manager Chris Ballard’s departure on October 19 has left the Indianapolis Colts facing major questions about their future, but head coach Shane Steichen is not ready to make another significant change. Following Sunday’s 16-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Steichen made it clear that Daniel Jones will remain the starting quarterback despite another disappointing performance.

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Jones struggled to get the offense moving against Minnesota, completing 13 of 22 passes for just 108 yards without a touchdown. He threw an interception on the Colts’ final drive, ending their hopes of a late comeback, and was sacked four times. The defeat marked Indianapolis’ third consecutive loss.

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“No, I haven’t thought about a quarterback change,” the Colts coach said after the game on October 25. “I have a ton of faith in Daniel. Our game plan was to go in and run the football, and obviously, at the end, he had the interception; that happens in football.”

His decision comes as Indianapolis searches for answers after dropping to 2-5 and firing its longtime general manager earlier in the week.

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Steichen acknowledged that the passing game did not perform as expected, but his comments showed that he remains committed to Jones despite the quarterback’s recent struggles. The decision also leaves Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard waiting for an opportunity behind the veteran.

Jones’ numbers have declined sharply from his 2025 campaign. Last year, he threw for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions on 68% completion in just 13 games. Whereas, through seven games this season, he has completed 59.6% of his passes, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt while throwing four touchdowns against seven interceptions. His latest outing added to the concerns surrounding an offense that has struggled to generate consistent production.

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There are mitigating factors. Jones is returning from a torn Achilles, has faced pressure behind the offensive line, and has not received consistent help from the passing game. Still, Jones’ decision-making and inability to produce enough points have become growing concerns as the Colts continue to lose ground.

Steichen’s comments came just days after Indianapolis fired Ballard, who had served as general manager for nearly a decade. The move followed a rough run for the Colts, including a loss to the Tennessee Titans, a previously winless team. The defeat added to the pressure on a franchise already struggling to find its footing.

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Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon had given Ballard and Steichen another chance to get things back on track. She had made it clear that the team needed results. Ballard is now out, but Steichen is still in charge of the team, with questions about his own future likely to follow.

The next general manager will also have to evaluate the quarterback position. Indianapolis signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million extension in March, but his contract situation could complicate any potential move.

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The franchise also has Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft, whose future remains uncertain after limited playing time and an extended absence from regular-season action.

Richardson has not thrown a regular-season pass since suffering a serious eye injury in October 2025.

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For now, Steichen is standing by Jones rather than turning to his backups. But with Ballard gone, the Colts’ next front-office leader could have a different view on the quarterback position.