The Indianapolis Colts dropped their eighth game of the season on Thursday night, and right after the game, Shane Steichen was asked about his quarterback. Would Daniel Jones keep the job after the Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans? The Colts’ head coach kept it short.

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“We’ll evaluate everything,” Steichen replied.

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That isn’t a vote of confidence, but it isn’t a benching announcement either. For now, Jones is still the starter, and the game itself shows why the question keeps coming up.

Jones had a tough night. He got the Colts a field goal on the opening drive, and then the offense stalled. He finished 12 of 27 for 144 yards (44.4%) and an interception, overthrowing receivers and sending a few passes out of bounds.

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He also looked uneasy in the pocket and went down twice for sacks, something Steichen brought up himself when he talked about the performance.

“I thought he could do some things better,” Steichen told reporters. “But obviously, there’s pass rush coming at him for sure. But we’ll go back and evaluate the tape.”

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Looking at the whole season doesn’t help Jones much. He entered week 11 with 1,830 passing yards (1,974 after the game), good for 19th among quarterbacks, and only seven touchdowns, tied for 26th. His 12 interceptions (13 after the game) rank 31st, and so does his 29.1 QBR. Against Miami last Sunday, he posted a 1.7 QBR, the lowest of any quarterback who has started a game this year.

That makes his contract tougher to look at. Jones tore his Achilles last December, and Indianapolis still gave him a two-year, $88 million deal this offseason, worth up to $100 million with incentives. What he has produced in 2026 is a long way from what the club saw before the injury.

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Steichen was asked how he decides when a quarterback change is warranted, and his answer shows how he is approaching it.

“I think I take everything into account,” he said when asked how he determines whether a quarterback change is warranted. “I always go back and look at the film and make sure on this play, was it his fault? Was it someone else’s fault? I think there’s a lot that goes into it.

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“Obviously, the biggest thing is taking care of the football moving forward.”

With a record of 3-8, you would expect the patience to be wearing thin. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggests the loyalty may have more to do with the alternatives than with Jones himself.

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“Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s loyalty to Daniel Jones might be less about Jones’ poor performance and more about the options behind him,” Fowler wrote.

The main option is 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson Sr., and he is apparently not out of the picture entirely.

“The Colts have at least considered it,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote. “Richardson, according to multiple sources, currently has a package of plays in the playbook. But the Colts have yet to dust it off. If his exploits against Colts defenders in practice are any indication, perhaps they should.”

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Still, Richardson doesn’t seem to have much support inside the building right now. He has played 18 games for the Colts over four seasons, with 15 starts and an 8-7 record as a starter. He has thrown for 2,408 yards with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The last quarterback option on the roster is Riley Leonard, a second-year sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame. He did start at the end of last season, and the Colts might give him a look down the stretch just to see what he can do.

Indianapolis still hasn’t figured out its quarterback room. But after another loss and another shaky outing, benching Jones looks like a step the Colts might be ready to take.