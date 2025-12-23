Shane Steichen’s Tough Statement to Colts Locker Room After Assigning Blame for 49ers Loss

The Indianapolis Colts suffered a brutal 48–27 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16. Well, after losing Daniel Jones to injury, the Colts’ fall was expected. However, even after such a massive blowout defeat, head coach Shane Steichen is not giving up on his squad for the remainder of the season.

“I told the guys in the locker room that we signed up for 17 games this season,” Steichen said, via WISHNews8’s Angela Moryan on X. “We have a tough division opponent coming in next week, and we’re not out of it yet. We’re going to fight until they tell us we’re out of it.”

Following the loss, Shane Steichen didn’t sugarcoat the situation. With a tough division opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars, lined up next, he stressed that the team must focus on the remaining stretch.

Meanwhile, the coach didn’t shy away from pinning the blame on the defense’s performance as a major issue behind the loss.

“We got to get that cleaned up in a hurry… We got to be better, and it starts with me,” he said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.