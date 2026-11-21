When a former player has to tell the internet to “chill,” you know things have gotten ugly. That’s where the Colts are right now, and ex-Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore just stepped in to defend the person taking plenty of the heat.

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Gilmore went on X to back owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon after Indianapolis waived quarterback Daniel Jones.

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“Y’all have to chill on Carlie Irsay. I’ve seen her in meetings; she knows more ball than a lot of so-called football people. She’s very passionate about the game and the Colts. I’ve seen her in meetings. She will get the @Colts right in due time. Watch.”

Gilmore knows the building. He played for the Colts in 2022, so he’s speaking from the inside, and his message is basically: give her time.

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The timing is what made it pop. The Colts waived Jones a day after a 26-3 loss to the Texans on Thursday Night Football, a game in which he went 12-of-27 for 144 yards and an interception.

Jones had signed a two-year, $88 million deal in the offseason. He leaves with seven touchdown passes against 13 interceptions, and Pro Football Focus graded him the worst quarterback in the NFL.

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Head coach Shane Steichen said the decision came after a meeting with Irsay-Gordon, and that Jones did not ask to be released.

“It’s the best for both parties,” Steichen said.

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Anthony Richardson takes over at quarterback next, making his first start since December 22, 2024.

That’s just the latest jolt in a month that has felt like a demolition derby. Indianapolis sits at 3-8 and has won just three times in its last 18 games. The Jaguars and Texans beat them by a combined 58 points in Weeks 8 and 11.

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It started on October 19, when Irsay-Gordon fired general manager Chris Ballard following a 2-4 start and a loss to the previously winless Titans. Assistant GM Ed Dodds has run personnel since.

“Making this change during the season was a deliberate decision,” Irsay-Gordon said in a statement.

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Steichen, a fourth-year coach, is also facing hot-seat questions of his own.

As owner and CEO, Irsay-Gordon sits at the top of the football operation, with Steichen and the football staff reporting to ownership. That’s why every decision, good or bad, lands at her door.

Her sideline habits don’t help her cause. Irsay-Gordon is often seen on the sideline with a headset, and she was again taking notes during the Texans’ loss. One fan on X suggested someone tell her to watch from the box instead.

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NFL analyst Michael Holley went further, calling ownership’s moves impulsive and irresponsible and blaming them for the Colts’ mess.

Irsay-Gordon has been upfront about being a learner, and she traces her hands-on approach back to the 2012 hiring of Chuck Pagano.

“I think one of the things that I learned in going through, even as back as when we hired Chuck Pagano, is that sort of accelerated my, ‘I need to learn more about this,” she said in 2025.

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Irsay-Gordon admitted she only has a basic grasp of football, joking that on her best days, she understands the game at a fifth-grade level.

That’s quite the contrast with Gilmore’s take, and it’s why his post stood out.

It hasn’t always been this harsh. When the Colts started last season 7-1, Cam Newton praised her involvement, saying she was “doing something right.” Then came a 1-7 finish.

The future isn’t helping, either. Colts have no first-round pick in 2027 after Ballard sent two firsts to the Jets for Sauce Gardner last November.

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After firing Ballard, she insisted the team’s goals hadn’t changed.

“Compete, improve, and win football games.”

Gilmore ended his post with one word, “Watch,” and that’s exactly what Colts fans are doing, whether they like it or not. The coming weeks will show if his faith in Irsay-Gordon is justified.