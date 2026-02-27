NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Bills vs Colts NOV 10 November 10, 2024: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson 5 during pregame of NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM/Sipa USA. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media/Sipa USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

Essentials Inside The Story After a rocky run with the Indianapolis Colts, Anthony Richardson could be on the move

Injuries and inconsistency have left questions around the interested team's quarterback

Indy may already be turning the page with their existing quarterback depth

The Indianapolis Colts drafted quarterback Anthony Richardson during the 2023 NFL Draft, but he has failed to live up to the hype of being a first-round pick. As per reports, the quarterback and the franchise have mutually agreed to seek a trade. And fortunately, the Colts may not have to wait longer for it to happen, especially since an NFC franchise is already eyeing him.

“One team to keep an eye on trading for Anthony Richardson: Minnesota Vikings,” reported Cameron Wolfe on X. “There is mutual interest. Combine is ideal time for these convos to happen.”

The Minnesota Vikings, a franchise valued at $6.25 billion according to a recent Forbes report, are in dire need of a quarterback after J.J. McCarthy’s questionable performances. McCarthy suffered a season-ending torn meniscus in his rookie season. That season, Sam Darnold led the team to a 14-3 finish, earning them a postseason nod. However, head coach Kevin O’Connell went with McCarthy next season, despite Darnold’s brilliance. Unfortunately, the Vikings finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs.

McCarthy’s box score read less than 60% pass completion rate for 1,632 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes. He also threw 12 interceptions and was sacked 27 times, losing 149 yards. On top of that, he only played 10 games because of a series of injuries.

The franchise is already in search of a quarterback, and bringing in someone like Richardson could address all these things. The Colts quarterback will give him competition for the starting QB position, something former Vikings legend Kyle Rudolph had suggested. For McCarthy, it will be one poor performance, and he will find himself on the bench. Also, having an extra quarterback is crucial since McCarthy has proven to be injury-prone.

On the other hand, Anthony Richardson walked into last season fighting for the job. After losing the preseason battle to Daniel Jones, he slid into the backup role, and now, with the Indianapolis Colts working to lock Jones in as their long-term starter, Richardson’s future feels shaky. His agent, Deiric Jackson, has permission to explore trade options, which says plenty.

It’s been a tough three years. Since going fourth overall in 2023, Richardson has started just 15 games, racking up 11 touchdowns and 13 picks. However, the bigger issue was staying on the field. A shoulder surgery cost him most of his rookie year, with more injuries following in 2024. The freak pregame accident left him with a fractured orbital bone and temporary vision issues.

The good news is he’s been medically cleared, and recent tests showed real improvement. Still, Colts GM Chris Ballard stopped short of saying everything is fully behind him. With Jones penciled in as QB1 and rookie Riley Leonard expected to back him up, Richardson’s next chapter may not be in Indianapolis.

As for 2026, Richardson will receive a guaranteed sum of $5.38 million. So, it is not a massive cost to bear for the Vikings. On the other hand, the Colts will only end up with $5.43 million in dead cap. Overall, it seems a possible deal, as the Colts are siding with Daniel Jones, indicating that the Anthony Richardson trade may happen.

The Indianapolis Colts are trying to work out a deal with Daniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts signed Daniel Jones for a year on a $14 million deal. He performed well for the Colts, recording 3,101 passing yards, 19 touchdown passes, and eight interceptions. Unfortunately, he could not end the season on healthy terms, as he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, forcing him to be benched for the rest of the season. But thanks to him racking up some great numbers, Jones has a high chance of staying in Indy.

“It is a big week for the Colts and Daniel Jones, who’ve been in negotiations on a multi-year contract extension to keep him in Indianapolis,” said Tom Pelissero. “The sides, I would anticipate, meet face-to-face this week. Jones wants to stay here in Indianapolis. The Colts want to keep Jones, who was playing his best football prior to injuries last year.”

While there is a definite possibility of the quarterback starting for the Colts in 2026, the question remains whether the franchise would use a tag on him or offer him a long-term deal. The former option seems more viable considering Jones’ record. The Giants drafted the quarterback at no. 6 in 2019. He led the franchise to the playoffs in 2022. The achievement saw him get a four-year contract extension valued at $160 million in 2022.

Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL in 2023, which led to him missing the season. As a result, the team released him after a couple of years. Out of the 68 potential games, he played only 16. Regardless, the Colts need to decide before March 3 by 4 p.m. Both parties seem to be on the same page; the contract seems to be the only issue now. People expect his return before the 2026 training camp, though no exact date has surfaced. With everything happening, it remains to be seen how the quarterback saga ends in Indianapolis.