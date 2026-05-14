Colts Star, Who Picked Off Patrick Mahomes, Reveals He Got Badly “Ribbed” for Getting Tackled by Chiefs QB

A memorable moment from last NFL season saw Laiatu Latu of the Indianapolis Colts intercept a pass from Patrick Mahomes and appear to be on his way to a pick-six, only for the Chiefs QB to chase him down and tackle him at the two-yard line. What could have been a highlight-reel touchdown instead turned into a locker-room joke, and Latu recently recalled the incident and the team-wide teasing that followed.

“I definitely got ribbed by everybody in the building for sure,” Laiatu Latu admitted on Green Light with Chris Long on May 12, 2026. “I didn’t get in. That’s so tough.”

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Few defenders can say they’ve intercepted Patrick Mahomes. Even fewer can say Mahomes tackled them immediately afterwards. That is exactly what happened to Laiatu Latu during the Colts vs. the Chiefs game on November 23, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and the moment quickly turned into a locker room joke for the Colts’ defenders.

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The play came early in the game, with the Kansas City Chiefs backed up near their own goal line. Mahomes attempted a pass from the 4-yard line, but Latu got his hands up at the line of scrimmage, tipped the ball to himself, and came away with the interception. It could have resulted in a pick-six as well.

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But instead, Mahomes chased him and was able to tackle him close to the 3-yard line before he could score a touchdown. The Colts still made the turnover count. Two plays later, quarterback Daniel Jones connected with Michael Pittman Jr. on a 6-yard touchdown pass to give Indianapolis an early lead.

Speaking about the play, he explained that his rugby background actually influenced the way he reacted in the open field.

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“Like, I almost thought your knee… Because when I get the ball, I used to play rugby,” Latu said. “So I kind of instantly go to push him down, but I forget in football people can dive at your legs.”

Even with this great defense performance, Indianapolis was unable to keep its lead. Indianapolis went into the fourth quarter with a score of 20-9, but Kansas City came from behind and won the game 23-20 after Harrison Butker scored a 27 yards winning field goal in overtime.

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Even in defeat, the moment remained significant for Latu. Just two years into the league, Latu has already begun cementing his place.

Lou Anarumo predicts bigger season for Laiatu Latu

Laiatu Latu created a solid presence for himself throughout his two-year career in the NFL, and according to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, there is still much that he hasn’t shown yet.

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Laiatu Latu was picked by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft as the 15th overall pick and ended up registering 8.5 sacks, 45 tackles, and 20 quarterback hits during the 2024 season. Even with those numbers, Anarumo believes there is another level Latu can reach heading into the 2026 season.

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“He’s not built like a typical defensive end,” Anarumo said of Latu. “He’s low, has a great lower body, and is strong, but when you see him up top, his upper body isn’t as developed, and he’s done a great job of getting stronger over his career so far.”

After finishing just short of double-digit sacks last season, Anarumo believes Latu is ready to cross that mark in 2026.

“He’s a jack of all trades, man. He is going to be unbelievable as he continues his process as a football player. He’s on his way to 10 plus sacks last year. I think he’ll get there this year without a doubt. He’s always dialed in as a worker, as a teammate. Everything about him says team.”

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Even though Latu was able to maintain consistent production on the edge throughout the season, the team failed to apply pressure collectively. The Colts ranked 30th in pass-rush win rate according to ESPN’s statistics for the 2024 season.

For Indianapolis, that next step from Latu could be important for the defense as a whole.