Colts Star Shares Update on Daniel Jones Contract Talks Amid $174M News

Daniel Jones’ leg injury that derailed his 2025 career-resurrecting season has also sparked uncertainty about his future. With a recovery timeline of six to eight months and a one-year contract nearing its end, his time with the Indianapolis Colts might be limited. However, teammate Michael Pittman Jr. recently made it very clear that the team will do whatever it takes to keep the signal-caller around.

“I’m very confident that they’re going to do whatever it takes,” he said via FOX59’s Brett Bensley. “And I think that that’s wise, because everybody loves Dan. The way that he works, the way that he shows up, I don’t know a lot of guys that can play through a broken leg. It wasn’t just, well, I might be saying too much, it was really broken. It wasn’t nothing light. I’ve seen those scans, and I’m like, oh shit. He’s a tough guy, and we definitely need that.”

Bensley’s update about Daniel Jones’ future becomes important because the quarterback will be a free agent this summer. His 1 year, $14,000,000 contract is set to expire, and timing hasn’t been kind. In December, Jones tore his Achilles tendon during a Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. The healthcare officially wrapped up the player’s past season.

Still, optimism remains high. Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron recently projected Jones to land a four-year deal worth $174.39 million.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.