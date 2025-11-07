Texans Legend JJ Watt Calls Colts ‘Unstoppable’ as Shane Steichen Risks Making Daniel Jones Mistake

Entering Week 10, wins will not be the only thing on the Indianapolis Colts‘ priority list. Suffering a humbling 27-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the weakest defenses in the league with zero turnovers forced in October, Shane Steichen will also have another tall task: Earning the trust back. While as uphill as that may sound, the head coach can at least rest knowing JJ Watt is on his side.

“When the Colts offense is humming, the Colts offense, for sure,” the former Houston Texans player said on The Dan Patrick Show, making his pick for the best team he’s called this year. “We watched them against the Chargers, and it was play at will. That offense, when it is at its best, is unstoppable.”

Furthermore, Watt also defended the team’s loss to the Steelers.

“They fought back all the way to the end,” he said. “They had an onside kick, which we all know is not a real chance, but they fought it back all the way to the end. And even with six takeaways, they were within the potential of one score at the end of the game. So, that fighting drive was there. I watched their offense, and the thing I see is when they are on schedule and when they are doing what they do best, which is first down success leading to a very efficient drive, they’re unbelievable and so hard to stop.”

But what happens during tough games? Well, that was a worry even the former defensive end had.

“If they aren’t on schedule, which for most teams is difficult, and they have to drop back and teams kind of just are going one-dimensional at them, can they do that?” the veteran player wondered. “That’s what we’ll have to see going forward. If another team has a chance to punch them in the mouth and shut that run game down the way the Steelers did, can they pass their way out of it?”

And he’s right. When the Colts’ offense is in rhythm, it feels like no defense has an answer. Bringing in quarterback Daniel Jones was a bold move, especially considering his lackluster 22-44-1 record in six years with the New York Giants. However, the quarterback quickly showcased his offensive mind, coming up fourth among starting quarterbacks in pass completion (71%), fourth for passing yards (2,062), fourth for yards per attempt (8.5) and sixth for passer rating (109.5) till Week 8.

During the team’s Week 7 38-24 win versus the Los Angeles Chargers, where Jones completed 23-of-34 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns, the Colts’ offense continued the heavy-lifting. Star running back Jonathan Taylor led the charge with 94 rushing yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his explosive power. Tight end Tyler Warren added 69 yards on four receptions, while wide receiver Alec Pierce stretched the field with 98 yards. Though only Taylor reached the end zone, Warren and Pierce kept the offense in rhythm, helping the Colts “play at will.”

In fact, after the win, the team was 6-1 in the season, having scored 232 points in their first seven matchups, the third-most behind 1958 and 1964 Baltimore Colts (255 and 237 points, respectively). Yet, we cannot let the truth stay hidden behind the glossy stats.

Week 9 pulled the curtains apart, and in a pretty painful fashion. Steichen’s team, which had been averaging 33.8 points and 385.3 yards per game entering Sunday, was forced into six turnovers. Pittsburgh’s veteran defense clipped their running game, pressuring Jones into throwing three interceptions and losing two fumbles on blind-side sacks. Even Taylor was reduced to 45 yards on 14 carries, his worst game this season, courtesy of limited running lanes. Overall, the Steelers managed to outgain the Colts 368 to 255 yards.

As Watt pointed out, in the face of an elite pass rush, Jones & Co. crumble. We also saw it in Indianapolis’ Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams, where Jones threw two interceptions and was also sacked twice in the 27-20 defeat.

Imago Credits: @jjwatt

Looking at the trend, all eyes will now be on the team’s showdowns against elite defenses such as the Kansas City Chiefs (Week 12), Houston Texans (Week 13), Seattle Seahawks (Week 15), and the San Francisco 49ers (Week 16)

There are only two ways this can go: Either Daniel Jones steps up. Or…

Shane Steichen risks repeating the Daniel Jones mistake

When Daniel Jones joined the Colts, the expectations were low. His run with the Giants was rocky. Missed reads, shaky pocket presence, and a reputation for overthrowing receivers. Many thought he wouldn’t last long under Shane Steichen. But, surprisingly, Jones is handling things better than anyone imagined. He’s rocking a 101.7 passer rating with 2,404 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just six interceptions through nine games with the Colts. But, Giants fans watching from afar can’t help but get a feeling of déjà vu.

They’ve seen this before: Jones turning it up when his contract is on the line. It’s a familiar storyline that makes fans uneasy.

Imago November 2, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 2, 2025: Daniel Jones 17 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251102_zsa_a234_004 Copyright: xAMGx

Still, the Colts have made it clear they’re all in. They don’t have a Plan B.

You don’t trade two first-round picks unless you believe in your quarterback. Jones himself talked about how much Steichen’s energy rubs off on him. He said he’s “never felt like an overly positive guy,” but Steichen’s “positivity gives him confidence and belief.”

With free agency looming, Jones is expected to command around $45.9 million per year, per Spotrac. Whether his Colts story ends in glory or another season of heartbreak, one thing’s certain: Steichen’s gamble could define both their futures.