Colts to Make a Decision on Daniel Jones After Teammate Sends Strong Message to Front Office – Report

The Indianapolis Colts had a lackluster second half during the 2025 regular season. Following the consecutive losses, they missed out on the playoffs once again. The season-ending injury of quarterback Daniel Jones played a major role in the turnover. With him entering free agency in a month, the Colts have taken a stance on the situation.

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. recently sent a strong message to the front office regarding Jones’s toughness and future in Indianapolis. Revealing that Jones played through a significant injury before his season ended, Pittman stated, “I don’t know a lot of guys that can play through a broken leg. Like it wasn’t just — I might be saying too much — it was really broken. Nothing light. I’ve seen those scans and was like ‘oh s***.’ He’s a tough guy, and we definitely need that.”

Pittman emphasized that the locker room is behind Jones returning, adding, “I think that that’s wise, because everybody loves Dan.”

“The Colts plan to open talks soon with Daniel Jones on a multi-year deal to keep him in Indianapolis,” reported Tom Pelissero, via Ian Rapoport on X. “Jones got to Indy last year. A one-year contract, was playing his best football in the first half of the season until he suffered injuries, including a torn Achilles, and is rehabbing right now. I am told Jones wants to be in Indianapolis, the Colts want to work out a deal. If they can, the franchise tag would be an option. But either way the plan is, Jones stays in Indianapolis.”

Stay tuned; this is a developing story…

