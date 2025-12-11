Vikings Coach Takes the Obvious Shot at Philip Rivers’ 10 Kids as Colts QB Gets Week 15 News

Essentials Inside The Story Rivers came out of retirement to sign with the Colts' practice squad at age 44

Philip and his wife Tiffany are parents to ten children

If signed to the active roster, Rivers' Hall of Fame eligibility clock will be reset

Philip Rivers’ return to the NFL was already a headline, but it took an unexpected turn when something close to him became the punchline for a rival coach. After signing with the Colts‘ practice squad, the attention around Rivers has once again gained spotlight. As the buzz grows around his potential week 15 return, the chatter turned different when Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell took a playful jab a step too far.

“I was actually getting ready to text him happy 44th birthday coming up; I may have added a line or two once I saw that report,” O’Connell said during a media interaction.

“I’m not surprised at all; I know for a fact he’s got a full-scale practice field at his house, and he’s got enough folks in his family to form a team if he needs to. Philip Rivers is one of the best to ever do it; I wouldn’t put anything past him.”

Naturally, the joke hit home because Rivers’ kids are almost a squad on their own. The family has ten children, each with their own personality. The oldest, Halle, was born in 2002 while Philip and Tiffany were still grinding through classes in North Carolina. Then Caroline joined the crew in 2005 with the same competitive spark as her dad. She loves basketball and tennis. Soon after, Grace became the fifth child. She reflects both her parents so much that the family calls her “Combo.” She also picked up the tennis and basketball bug.

Next in line is Gunner, born in 2008. He already throws the ball around for St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama. Gunner is set to start at quarterback next season. After him comes Sarah, born in 2010, who recently found her stride in swimming. Then Peter followed in 2011. He loves the outdoors and mixes baseball, golf, and hunting. Peter plays like a slot receiver, unlike his brother.

Now let’s look at the younger group. Rebecca came along in 2013. Afterwards, Clare arrived in 2015, sharing the same birthday as Rebecca. Anna joined the lineup in 2019. The family grew again when Andrew Joseph was born on October 30, 2023. Rivers even stepped into grandfather territory this year, which adds another layer to the story.

However, at the end, the Vikings head coach kept it classy and shared support for the former Chargers and Colts star while talking to fans and reporters. It felt genuine, even with all the jokes.

Interestingly, O’Connell (40) is also 4 years younger than Rivers (44). So, Rivers coming back is wild, but will he suit up in Week 15?

Recent updates on Philip Rivers’ potential return in Week 15

Philip Rivers last suited up for the Colts back in 2020. Yet the reunion came with instant noise, especially after Colts insider Stephen Holder dropped fresh notes on Rivers’ Week 15 outlook.

“Asked about how they’ll proceed this week, Steichen indicates that Rivers could start independent of Riley Leonard’s status,” Holder reported. His next update raised the stakes even more.

“Leonard will practice today on some level, Steichen said. They’ll be evaluating Rivers through the week and decide accordingly about Sunday.”

On his first day back, reporters also asked if Rivers expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I’m preparing like that. I’m pushing myself to get there. And if that’s what they feel, we collectively feel, is the best decision, then we’ll go,” Rivers said. “I know that good that team is and how well they’re playing right now. Me at 30, me at 44, going to Seattle and winning in 2025 in Week (15) is gonna be tough.”

If he does take the field in Week 15, he could step right into the job that belonged to the injured Jones. That move would place even more weight on the moment. Rivers sits only 648 yards behind Ben Roethlisberger on the all-time passing list. One strong finish would push him into sixth place. The opportunity alone makes the situation even more interesting for Colts fans.

The last time Rivers wore the blue and white, he led the team to an 11-5 season and a playoff berth. He threw for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 picks. The veteran also carried eight Pro Bowls on his resume.

By coming back now, Rivers is taking a real gamble. He could affect his own Hall of Fame case just to help the team. If he starts at any point, he will become only the fifth quarterback to start a game at 44 or older. That kind of commitment is rare, and Colts fans know it.