Colts vs. Jaguars Weather Report: Will There Be Rain or Thunderstorms at EverBank Stadium During the Week 14 Game?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up to take on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday in what might be their toughest battle of the season. Both teams sit at 8-4, fighting for a playoff spot, but the stakes are even higher. This is a winner-takes-first-place showdown in the AFC South, something we haven’t seen since 2014. But the only wrinkle? Looks like the weather might have other plans.

“Sunday’s weather for Jacksonville could impact the Colts-Jaguars game,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Saturday.

The Colts-Jaguars matchup in Jacksonville’s Everbank Stadium is shaping up to be a classic “weather game” this Sunday. Kickoff at 1 p.m. ET at Everbank looks cloudy, wet, and storm-threatened, with temperatures in the 60s (around 16-17°C). But the precipitation chances? That’s a whopping 99 percent.

Some heavy rain showers and thunderstorms can be fully expected, which could mean lightning delays.

Thunderstorm risk means there is a real possibility of a lightning delay, since NFL rules require at least a 30-minute stoppage if lightning is detected near the stadium. And the rains could cause ponding on the roadways.

Winds of 5-12 mph aren’t extreme, but paired with rain, they could make the kicking ticky, and deep passes riskier. Expect slippery conditions, wet balls, and more ground-heavy play, favoring short passes and runs.

According to the AccuWeather forecast for Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, “Periods of rain, some heavy, and a thunderstorm; a rain jacket may be needed for the football game.”

For fans, that means drama, unpredictability, and a real test of which team can handle the elements best. But what had been the record when both teams had gone head-to-head in the past?

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Head-to-head

The Indianapolis Colts hold a 28-20 all-time edge over the Jaguars in 48 regular-season matchups since 1995. They have never met in the playoffs, giving Indy a 58.3% win rate overall. But still, it’s far from one-sided.

At home in Jacksonville, the Jags have dominated recently, riding an 11-game home win streak since 2014. Over the last 10 meetings, the Jaguars actually have the edge, winning 6 of 10, including 3 of the last 5 matchups, racking up 155-135 in total points. Fans still talk about the 2022 “Clown Game” upset (26-11) that crushed the Colts’ playoff hopes.

Recent history has been back and forth: the Colts lost to the Jags 37-20 in 2023, only for the Jaguars to answer with a thrilling 37-34 victory in 2024.

The Colts’ longest streak in the rivalry? Six straight wins from 2012-15. But the Jaguars are firmly holding their turf in Jacksonville now. And with Sunday’s weather shaping up to be a wild card, a few players from both teams can be a difference maker.

Jonathan Taylor and Josh Hines-Allen are the must-watch stars heading into this Colts-Jaguars week 14 showdown.

Taylor rolls in as the NFL’s rushing king…1,282 yards, 15 touchdowns, and a ridiculous 5.7 yards per carry. But Jacksonville’s defense is no joke, leading the league in run-stopping at just 82.4 yards allowed per game.

And with rain in the forecast, Indy may have to lean on Taylor even harder, despite his modest 172 yards across four previous road games in Jacksonville.

On the other side, Hines-Allen has been on fire since the Jags’ bye week, and he’ll get a prime chance to disrupt an Indy O-line that’s been shaky while Danile Jones battles through a fractured fibula.

If the skies open up, fans might get a little soaked, but the drama on the field is guaranteed to be worth every raindrop.