Colts vs. Steelers Injury Report: 5 Players Ruled Out for Mike Tomlin as Shane Steichen Misses 3 Key Stars

With half of the 2025 NFL season behind us, the list of injured players on all the teams has only grown. The Colts vs Steelers injury report follows suit. The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out two players for Sunday’s clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while three players remain questionable. Things look bleaker for the Steelers with five players ‌out and two remaining uncertain.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s safe to say that Indianapolis has wowed everyone this season by entering Week 9 with a 7-1 record. Head Coach Shane Steichen’s roster shows some promise, but the latest injuries may test their winning momentum. Meanwhile, Mike Tomlin’s Steelers, who are topping the AFC North with a 4-3 record, have had it tough lately.

With two consecutive losses, Pittsburgh would like to regain its rhythm and confidence. Ahead of the upcoming game, all eyes will remain on the final Colts vs Steelers injury report.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Colts vs Steelers injury report: Pittsburgh hit harder

Indianapolis has said goodbye to its three important players, including defensive end Samson Ebukam, wide receiver Anthony Gould, and quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. While the team reels from their absence, they have tried to mitigate the blow with little preparation. Rookie JT Tuimoloau will likely fill in for Ebukam, bringing his aggression to the defensive line.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ameer Abdullah is expected to handle kick returns, but he’s not alone. Ashton Dulin will play alongside Abdullah, while Josh Downs may lend support on punt returns, like he did in the past.

As for the Steelers, they have lost five players to health setbacks ahead of the upcoming game. These include WR Scotty Miller, CB Cory Trice Jr., S Jabrill Peppers, S Chuck Clark, and LB Cole Holcomb. Above all, Trice’s situation hurts the most as he had just started practicing after being on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With both Clark and Peppers out, the team’s safety depth has gone for a toss. Who will fill the starting roles? Kyle Dugger and Juan Thornhill will reportedly join the squad, but the team will stay alert for any future issues. Also, Jalen Ramsey might have to over-deliver if the franchise doesn’t add more players from the practice squad.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Question marks for Colts and Steelers

Shane’s team has put Grover Stewart, Tyquan Lewis, and Jaylon Jones on questionable status. Stewart didn’t show up for the week’s first two practices until Friday. Earlier, the head coach suggested he would decide whether to bring Shane in during the game. Meanwhile, Lewis’ fate will depend on Durell Nchami’s addition to the roster.

Further, cornerback Jaylon Jones, who has been away for a few games, attended all three practices this week. He can definitely lend support against Pittsburgh’s pass-heavy Steelers offense.

On the Steelers’ side, Mike is uncertain about QB Will Howard and LB Malik Harrison. Howard’s hand injury isn’t severe enough to stop him from playing, but it can limit his throwing ability. For Harrison, it’s the knee issue that can be a hurdle for the team’s linebacker rotation.

Kyle Dugger to aid the Steelers’ defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for Sunday Night Football with more questions than ever. After losing two games, the front office decided to act fast on their struggling defense. The team welcomed Kyle Dugger, a talented defensive back from the New England Patriots.

With both safeties sidelined, Dugger’s arrival could not have come at a better time. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin weighed in on the new trade move.

“We just had him for the walkthrough, so we’ll determine that as we get a little closer. We’re going to try to do the best we can to get him ready to be available for us in some capacity.”

For those who don’t know, Kyle is the second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has recorded nine interceptions, consisting of three touchdowns and three forced fumbles. Sadly, injuries and underperformance hit his career, but the Steelers are ready to give him a second chance. With Jabrill Peppers out this week, the team can add him to the defensive rotation.

Fans will watch for Dugger if he can bring immediate stability to the defensive unit. The Week 9 game serves as a chance for Pittsburgh to end its losing streak, while the Colts focus on keeping up ‌their commanding performance.