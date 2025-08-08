What happened to Anthony Richardson? Did the Colts QB Break His Finger?

The Colts’ quarterback situation just took an unexpected turn. Head coach Shane Steichen had recently confirmed Anthony Richardson as the preseason opener starter against the Ravens, beating out newcomer Daniel Jones. But in just the first preseason game against the Ravens, disaster has struck.

Baltimore’s David Ojabo came free off the edge, completely unblocked, and drilled Anthony Richardson, injuring the pinky finger on his throwing hand. The play unraveled when tight end Tyler Warren released into his route instead of blocking, while running back D.J. Giddens could have chipped Ojabo but didn’t. Analysts have wasted no time pointing fingers at Richardson, saying he should have recognized the free rusher.

With Anthony Richardson sidelined, Daniel Jones stepped in, suddenly thrust into a bigger role. Richardson has a history of missing games due to injuries. He has missed 17 games because of injuries in two seasons. So, now the biggest question is – does Richardson need surgery this time? If he does, the Colts could lose him for several weeks at a critical point in their preseason development. This injury throws a wrench into the Colts’ carefully laid quarterback plans, and every decision from here will shape their season.

Stay tuned for more updates. This story is just heating up……