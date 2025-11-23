What Is Anthony Gould’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

For every first-round multi-millionaire, there are dozens of late-round NFL players grinding to build their fortune. For Colts’ fifth-round pick (142nd overall during the 2024 NFL Draft), Anthony Gould, that journey has just begun, and his initial contract reveals the financial realities of life outside the spotlight. Over the course of a couple of years, Gould has expanded his roles to punter and kicker. As a result, the wide receiver has accumulated a substantial amount of money, contributing to his net worth.

What is Anthony Gould’s Net Worth?

Anthony Gould’s net worth is $4,372,664 as of October 2025, per Salary Sport. The wide receiver is already a multi-millionaire in his second season as a professional wide receiver in the NFL, a dream of every college-level football player who aspires to play in the NFL. His net worth stems from his official contract with the Indianapolis Colts, including the bonuses and workout incentives.

Anthony Gould’s Contract Breakdown

After the Indianapolis Colts selected him during the 2024 NFL Draft, Anthony Gould received a four-year contract worth $4,372,664. According to his contract, he will receive $1,093,166, which is the average annual salary outlined in the contract. He also received a signing bonus of $352,664. From now on, he will only receive the average yearly wage. Gould’s contract will expire in 2028, after completing his fourth year with the franchise.

What is Anthony Gould’s Salary?

Anthony Gould’s current base salary is $960,000, plus a workout bonus of $8,820, which comes down to $968,820 total cash in 2025. While the salary is higher than it was in the previous year, it is the signing bonus that made a vast difference. Here is a table featuring Anthony Gould’s salary breakdown.

Team Year Base Salary Workout Bonuses Indianapolis Colts 2024 $795,000 – Indianapolis Colts 2025 $960,000 $8,820 Indianapolis Colts 2026 $1,075,000 – Indianapolis Colts 2027 $1,190,000 – Total $4,020,000 $8,820

Anthony Gould’s Career Earnings

Anthony Gould’s career earnings are $2,116,484. He earned more than a million in his rookie year after his signing bonus was added to his salary. In his current year, his salary is just shy of a million. Totaling his earnings from his professional years, Gould has hit the $2 million mark.

Anthony Gould’s College and Professional Career

Anthony Gould’s freshman year was uneventful, with the wide receiver taking the redshirt after playing only four games. In 2021, he finished the season with 13 receptions for 185 yards, with a touchdown to his name. 2022 was his breakout season, with two receptions for 69 yards, which helped the Oregon State Beavers win against the Boise State Broncos. He stepped up again against Fresno State, setting up a touchdown for Deshuan Fenwick with a 42-yard reception. 2023 was his best with 44 receptions for 718 yards, two touchdowns, and seven punts for 113 yards.

In his professional career with the Indianapolis Colts, Anthony Gould played 16 games in total before being hit with a knee injury in the Week 8 win over the Titans. So far, he has registered 2 receptions for 26 yards. He has 17 punts for 163 yards. On special teams, he handled 26 kick returns for 711 yards.

Anthony Gould’s Brand Endorsements

Unfortunately, Anthony Gould does not have any contracts for brand endorsements. He is primarily associated with the Indianapolis Colts. While he has been featured on trading cards, they do not constitute official individual brand endorsement. Gould is still a junior player, just in his second year of his professional football career. The brand endorsements come as a player gains experience and makes a name for themselves in the league.

Anthony Gould’s career has just started, and he can already play with a Super Bowl-winning franchise. As he gains experience, he is likely to secure better contracts in the future, with his net worth likely to skyrocket. There is also a possibility that he will sign brand deals, which will help him build a greater fortune. The more successful he becomes on the field, the more money he will earn.