brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

When Will Sauce Gardner Return? Latest Update on Colts CB’s Injury After MRI

ByChetan Phore

Dec 1, 2025 | 11:54 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

When Will Sauce Gardner Return? Latest Update on Colts CB’s Injury After MRI

ByChetan Phore

Dec 1, 2025 | 11:54 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Indianapolis Colts just can’t catch a break. After dropping two back-to-back games, things went from bad to worse when star cornerback Sauce Gardner went down with a calf strain against the Houston Texans on November 30, 2025. He left early and did not return, leaving everyone holding their breath, fearing the worst. But in the middle of all this, Colts fans finally got a ray of hope in Gardner’s comeback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“#Colts star CB Sauce Gardner, who suffered a calf strain in Sunday’s loss, is considered week-to-week with the hope he’s back during the regular season, sources tell me and @TomPelissero after the MRI. Not long-term,” NFL’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X. “But he’ll miss some time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved