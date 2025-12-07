Who Are Brett Rypien’s Parents? Meet Colts QB’s Father Tim Rypien and Mother Julie Rypien

Essentials Inside The Story Know everything about Brett Rypien’s parents, who shaped his athletic foundation early

What fueled Brett's NFL journey?

What ethnicity does QB Rypien and his parents have?

Brett Robert Rypien’s NFL chapter has been anything but steady. From lighting up the field at Boise State to entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he’s had it all. The quarterback has been part of multiple franchises and faced numerous challenges. With many years behind him, he still dreams of making it big in the NFL. But through every high and low, his old folks have always supported him. So, who are Brett Rypien’s parents?

Who are Brett Rypien’s parents?

Brett Rypien was born to Tim and Julie Rypien in Spokane, Washington. Much like Brett, his father chased his dream to make a name for himself in professional sports. Yep, Tim possessed exceptional baseball talent and played at the Triple-A level at Shadle Park. His potential caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, who later drafted him in the second round of the 1984 MLB Draft.

Tim joined the Jays when they had just come off a strong season and had high expectations. Though the team signed a deal with him after the Draft, it ultimately put him on its minor league roster. The former player spent his entire career in the minors, playing with many teams, including the Medicine Hat Blue Jays, Florence Blue Jays, and Knoxville Blue Jays.

From 1984 to 1986, Tim fought hard through the tough grind of minor league baseball. But the Jays finally released him in 1987, marking the end of his playing days. On the bright side, Tim kept the momentum and provided his son with a strong athletic foundation from a young age. As for Julie, she maintains a private life but has been featured on Brett’s official Instagram account twice.

Where did Tim Rypien and Julie Rypien meet?

At the time of writing, there’s no viable information available on how Brett Rypien’s parents met each other.

What ethnicity are Brett Rypien’s parents?

Tim and Julie Rypien have strong Canadian roots, according to 3DownNation. Brett’s father is a native of Calgary, Alberta, making him eligible to claim Canadian citizenship despite the family being based in Washington. Further, the quarterback comes from a family of great Canadian sports figures, including former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Mark Rypien. Brett spoke about his Canadian citizenship while appearing in a 2019 interview with PostMedia’s John Kryk.

“My uncle and dad are Canadian, so I’ve always loved Canada. Right now I don’t have dual citizenship. I’m working on getting it.”

As per the latest update, Breath holds both American and Canadian citizenship.

Brett Rypien’s relationship with his parents

Brett Rypien has always shared a warm and supportive relationship with his parents. Tim and Julie. His 2018 Instagram post proves it beyond a doubt. In April of that year, the ex-Denver Broncos QB shared a happy picture with his parents from a stadium. The image features the couple proudly sporting Boise State merchandise, the college team Brett used to play for. But the caption was the sweetest.

“Awesome finish to my last spring ball with the best parents in the world! ❤️ #bigtim #jules,” he wrote.

Later that year, in November, the 29-year-old shared another snap from Thanksgiving. It featured his wife, Laura, and his mother, Julie. He lovingly referred to them as “beautiful ladies” in the caption.

Back in the NFL, Brett joined the Indianapolis Colts‘ practice squad in October after playing just one game for the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s waiting patiently for the opportunity to step onto the field. With only five weeks left in the regular season, time is running out for a breakout moment. But as he gears up, his parents remain there to support their son.