Who Is Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s Husband Zach Gordon? All About Colts CEO’s Family, Children, Net Worth, and More

The world of football took a hit when the Indianapolis Colts‘ owner, Jim Irsay, passed away in May. Fans witnessed the end of a golden era and wondered what’s next. Next, Carlie Irsay-Gordon stepped in to uphold the legacy of the franchise that mattered most to her father. Her name has already been popping up in every Colts conversation since then. So, let’s learn about her family, roots in the team, and life beyond the sport.

Who is Jim Irsay’s daughter, and what is her relationship status?

Carlie Irsay-Gordon is an American business tycoon who also serves as the principal owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts. Born on September 29, 1980, in Dallas, Carlie moved to Indianapolis when she was just three. Her grandfather is Robert Irsay, and she is the eldest daughter of Jim Irsay, the former Colts owner. She has two sisters, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, who are the co-owners of the franchise.

Before taking on the CEO role in May, Irsay-Gordon had quite a journey with the Colts that spanned over 10 years. She interned in several departments of the team, starting with the ticket office and subsequently moving to marketing. The businesswoman holds a bachelor’s degree in religious studies from Skidmore College.

According to Indianapolis’ website, Jim’s daughter advanced her position on the team to vice president in 2008. At the time, she was also pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical psychology. As for her relationship status, Carlie is happily married and is a mother of three kids.

Who is Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s husband, Zach Gordon?

According to USA Today, the Skidmore alum tied the knot with Zach Gordon, who is an attorney. Their wedding took place after Carlie officially took charge of the franchise’s regular operations from her father.

Zach’s profile on Taft Law reveals that he pursued an undergraduate degree from Southern Methodist University in 2005. Then, he completed his Juris Doctor in 2009 from the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University. At present, he’s in partnership with the Indianapolis office of Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP. He serves as a member of the Intellectual Property and Business and Finance practice.

Who are Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s children?

Carlie and Zach have three girls–Dylan, Charlotte, and Elliott. The couple lives with them in Indianapolis, which is close to the Colts’ facility.

What is Carlie’s net worth in 2025?

According to Forbes, Carlie, Casey, and Kalen boast an individual net worth of $1.9 billion because of their 33.3% stakes in the company after Jim’s passing. From 1998 to 2025, the team’s valuation jumped 2,500% to $5.9 billion from $227 million. At the time of his death, Jim had built a fortune of $4.8 billion.

The transition of power in handling such a rich franchise made the trio join the list of the richest female sports owners. As for Carlier, she became the co-owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, but her journey goes way back. Before this role, she contributed to many managerial positions within the team. In 2015, the Indianapolis Business Journal listed her on its Forty Under 40 list.

The majority of the football executive’s net worth is tied to the team’s worth and not liquid assets. What does it mean? Her wealth may look huge on paper, but it depends on the team and its performance in the long haul.

What is Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s future role with the Indianapolis Colts?

Currently, Carlie shares the team’s ownership with her two sisters, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson. Yet, she remains the principal owner, fully controlling the sports side of the team’s operations. The role brings her authority that is not just about money. She looks after the franchise’s league negotiations and personnel moves of players and coaches.

Moreover, she manages the team’s community relations initiatives and follows the Irsay family’s core values. Meanwhile, Casey serves as an executive vice president, and Kalen oversees brand activity and the team’s charity work.

During a press conference about the Colts’ ownership transition in 2025, Carlier assured fans that she and her sisters are trying to implement their dad’s learnings. “It was sometimes trial by fire, and I’m forever grateful for the invaluable experience that I’ve gained,” she said.

On the field, fans have seen her sporting a headset and taking notes on the sidelines. The Isray sisters are proud to lead the NFL franchise under family control.

“We come from a family that didn’t start a hedge fund or some other business and do this, especially the generation we’re in…This is our business, and we take it very seriously,” Carlie said.

As Carlie Irsay-Gordon carries her father’s legacy forward, the heart of the Colts remains in capable hands.