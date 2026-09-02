Colts’ WR Laquon Treadwell Gets Honest Over Keenan Allen Conversation Just Days After DUI Arrest

Laquon Treadwell has worn seven different numbers on his back across a decade of catching passes in the NFL. But he’s grown into the last one he wore for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025 – No. 13. But when the Colts’ signed fellow WR Keenan Allen this August, conversations about who’d wear that number ensued. Allen had worn 13 for 13 straight NFL seasons, and he was reluctant to part with it.

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“I just talked to Laquon about it,” Allen had said when he came to Indianapolis. “We’re just going to play it by ear. He’s a vet, too, so I definitely don’t want to come in stepping on toes.”

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Allen had left his number up in the air until the preseason ended – wearing No. 10 in the meantime. But now, with the regular season kickoff just a week away, It’s Laquon Treadwell who’s given the final update on that number.

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“Keenan spoke probably three times already, and was just like, he’s not really worried about it,” Treadwell said in a recent presser. “And I told him, ‘I respect the game, I know what you did in the number, and my family did a lot of praying about it as well.’ And so, he was cool with me keeping the number and we kind of spoke briefly about it. Like I said a couple times, and we went forward from there.”

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Imago January 4, 2026: An Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the sideline during a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20260104_zma_c04_192 Copyright: xTraskxSmith

When Treadwell joined the Colts in 2024, he wore No. 17. But when quarterback Daniel Jones signed with them on March 13th last year as an unrestricted free agent, he got that number. Treadwell switched to No. 7. But then, veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward, who also signed the same day as Jones, got No. 7 officially in April. Treadwell had to change his again, finally getting the No. 13. But now, he’s not letting that number go anymore.

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“So, I’ve been switching numbers a lot,” Treadwell added. “And so, last year I really grew to like 13. I was playing well in it. Just everything about my family, we just been falling in love with the number and seeing me out there making plays, and having a great camp in it. So, I just didn’t want to stop that momentum.”

As for Keenan Allen, if the veteran WR had a case to make for that number, his legal troubles probably hurt it a lot in the past few days.

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Allen got arrested on Sunday, August 30th, after parking in a no-parking zone, and was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. These are Class A and Class C misdemeanors, which could carry significant fines and even jail time, depending on how his September 16th hearing goes. As for the NFL, the league usually waits until the legal processes are complete to share its verdict.

Imago December 08 2024 Santa Clara CA U.S.A Chicago wide receiver Keenan Allen 13 attempts to catch a pass from quarterback Caleb Williams during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco beat Chicago 38-13 at Levi Stadium San Francisco Calif. / CSM Santa Clara USA – ZUMAc04_ 20241209_zma_c04_060 Copyright: xThurmanxJamesx

Under the league’s policy, Allen could be suspended for at least three games without pay. But for now, General Manager Chris Ballard has noted that Allen will play in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Ballard has also vouched for Allen’s character in the meantime.

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“Fourteen years in the league and no issues,” Ballard said in a presser. “Decorated career, decorated teammate. As you know, our relationship with Philip Rivers, I know Philip holds him in extremely high regard. And [head coach Shane Steichen] was with him. And after you meet his mom and dad, who are just amazing people, we feel good about who he is. Unequivocally feel good about who Keenan Allen is.”

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The legal trouble’s conclusion, as well as the league’s verdict, will take a while to arrive. In the meantime, Allen is gearing up for the regular season. But in doing so, he now has to figure out which number he’ll don on his back before anything else. The number 13, meanwhile, stays with Laquon Treadwell.