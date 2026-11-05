“Your Entire Life Might Change”: Jonathan Taylor’s Wife Shares Emotional Message Amid Uncertainty Over His Colts Future

Jonathan Taylor’s future with the Indianapolis Colts is now an open question, and his wife’s message suggests the family is bracing for change. The trades have left other prominent Colts players and their families wondering whether they could be moved before the November 10 trade deadline.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You get that feeling that your entire life might change and you just don’t know when?” Ayanna Taylor said in a TikTok video. “Well, welcome to my week because that last game versus Jacksonville was rough. I’ve seen a lot of wins, I’ve seen a lot of losses over the past years, and nothing quite like that. And now what are we supposed to do? Just wait? This waiting game is driving me crazy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Taylor has spent his whole NFL career in Indianapolis, and right now nobody can say how much longer that will last.

The Colts took him in the second round of the 2020 draft, and in August they handed him an extension that runs two years and is worth $44 million, which puts him second among running backs in pay. It looked like a long-term commitment. Then the roster started coming apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

In March, the Colts had already traded Zaire Franklin and Michael Pittman Jr., and general manager Chris Ballard was dismissed last month.

The team went further, sending guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the 49ers in exchange for draft picks. Both are Pro Bowl players, and the moves made it clear the Colts are in sell mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor’s wife, Ayanna, put the mood around the team into words on social media.

“Is literally anyone safe on this team? … It feels like rookie year all over again. So naturally my mind is spiraling,” she said in October. “What does this mean for my husband and I? Do I need to start packing our bags? Are we even going to be spending our daughter’s first Halloween together? Will we make it to game day, or was last week the last time my husband is putting on a Colts jersey? …What are we going to do without Quenton Nelson?”

ADVERTISEMENT

She also explained that this year had already been a big adjustment. After the March trades, she was losing familiar faces, since she had spent Taylor’s first seven seasons getting close to the same group of wives and families.

On the field, the Colts have had plenty of problems this season, but Taylor is not one of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has 610 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 148 carries, plus another 202 yards on 21 receptions.

Ownership appears to see him as part of the future too. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, Colts owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon views Taylor as “a key part of the organization and a likely mainstay in their rebuild.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether another team can pry him loose is a separate question. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport suggested that the Nelson and Buckner deals have made other teams hesitant to meet Taylor’s price, because they believe Indianapolis sold two of its top assets for too little.

Taylor’s situation is also different from theirs. Nelson and Buckner were on expiring contracts, while Taylor is signed through the 2028 season, so the Colts have no pressure to move him.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported that Taylor would likely bring back the “biggest haul” of anyone the Colts could trade, if they decide to go that way. The teams reportedly interested are the Giants, Vikings, Seahawks, Broncos, Bengals, and Packers.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Nov. 10 deadline close, it remains to be seen where Taylor ends up.