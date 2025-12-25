Colts’ Zaire Franklin Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Playoff Slide, Gives Verdict on Philip Rivers

Essentials Inside The Story Zaire Franklin opens up on the downfall of the Colts.

Franklin has full confidence in Philip Rivers.

The Colts still have a chance to make it to the playoffs.

For the Indianapolis Colts, the dream of a playoff return has turned into a five-game nightmare, and linebacker Zaire Franklin isn’t shying away from the brutal reality.

“Every season brings its own challenges,” said Zaire Franklin on Down2Business, via Instagram. “Every year there’s a team that start fast, 5-1, 6-1, and everybody’s like ‘Oh my god, everybody,’ and then you know things happen, and then it don’t go the way that they want it. I was always conscious. When we was up, I was always ready, knowing that like adversity was going to come to us.”

He further added, “Because it’s like once you win and everybody is popping, it’s like how do you stay together. You know what I mean? How do you maintain that bond that was propelling you all to play so well for a long time? So it definitely was interesting. Like I said, we still got a few games left. We gotta get it going.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downs 2 Business (@downs2business) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

It seems like Zaire Franklin had foresight!

The Colts were 7-1 and riding high, but suddenly, they lost their rhythm. They will enter Week 17 as 8-7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the season started, people never viewed the Colts as a team that could reach the playoffs. It has been six years since they last made the playoffs. However, when the team was on a winning streak, people slowly started to believe that the Colts would make it this year. Now, they are on a five-game losing streak, with the playoff spot slowly getting away from them.

The Colts were a glass cannon, and Franklin was ready for the fall. But if only everyone shared the same foresight as him, the picture could have been different. Fortunately, there are still a couple of games left. It remains to be seen how well they can pull themselves back up from this mess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After an honest review of his team’s condition, the linebacker shifted his focus to the 44-year-old Philip Rivers.

Zaire Franklin believes Philip Rivers to be special

Philip Rivers may not have steered the Colts into their winning ways, but that does not mean he has failed to live up to the expectations. Many people, including NFL executives, wrote him off, but he proved himself against the San Francisco 49ers. Following his performance, Zaire Franklin has nothing but praise for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Quarterbacks don’t play quarterback as much anymore,” said Zaire Franklin on Down2Business, via Instagram. That’s [Philip Rivers] a dying breed of quarterback. Now, let me say this. There are a couple though. Obviously, Mahomes, Matt Stafford for sure. Jared Goff. He’ll chef it up at the line of scrimmage. I mean, Aaron Rodgers, but he’s from the era.”

The linebacker continued, “Back in that day, when it was Philip, Peyton, Drew, Brees, like that’s how you play quarterback. Like, especially in a critical moment, you want to line up. They break the huddle line up, 20 seconds. Say hut, say hut, say hut, and then it’s a chess match from there. You line up in the formation wrong just to see how they’re gonna respond. You know you fake counting, they not snapping you until under three seconds. That’s like how the old-time quarterbacks. Most quarterbacks don’t play like that anymore.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downs 2 Business (@downs2business) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

He is not wrong, though.

Philip Rivers has done great in leading the Colts’ offense. In two ball games, he has completed 41-of-62 passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns. From Franklin’s perspective, Rivers’ style of play is unique among quarterbacks. They excel in breaking the defensive line by using the ‘hut’ count to their advantage. It greatly confuses the D-line players on which count the QB snaps the ball. Sometimes they fake and take the players by surprise.

Coming back to Rivers, he is an excellent pocket passer, specializing in timing and anticipation. Even at 44, he seems to be at the peak of his game. His touchdown pass to Alec Pierce against the 49ers is an example of his elite level. He waited for the right moment and threw a pass when he was clear. The result – a 20-yard touchdown pass. A “dying breed of quarterbacks” indeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philip Rivers will lead the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. The Colts are lingering on a 3% playoff chance, making every remaining game a must-win. With Rivers having turned the criticisms into praises, it will be interesting to see whether he can get his first after unretiring.