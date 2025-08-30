Zaire Franklin’s Honest Reaction to Daniel Jones’ Announcement After Colts QB Major Locker Room Victory

“A Boom.” The chant echoed through the Colts’ assembly room as each captain’s name was called. Teammates cheered in rhythm, the energy rising, until Daniel Jones’ name broke the flow for one. It was Zaire Franklin whose expression went completely still. What Franklin felt in that moment, only he knows. But silence often says what words don’t. His bond with Anthony Richardson was no secret.

When Jones was named captain, Franklin slowly lifted his hand, then lowered it without a cheer, no nods, no “A Boom.” That muted gesture, subtle but striking, became the most unforgettable sound. It was a moment caught between loyalty and leadership, perhaps driven by Franklin’s connection to Richardson, or by quiet doubts about Daniel Jones as captain or quarterback, especially for a team that has long struggled to find a steady presence under center.

Daniel Jones’ signing with the Colts in March immediately sparked speculation about him replacing Richardson as the starting quarterback. At the time, Franklin publicly voiced his support for Richardson, saying “I love Anthony… obviously, being in there with him in the trenches through the highs and lows of the season last year, it was tough, but (I am) obviously supporting him and his growth.”

However, following the quarterback announcement in mid-August, Franklin’s comments were diplomatic. “Both those guys battled and competed. I definitely felt like they both was handling it the right way- Anthony and Daniel. They both was just going about they work. Obviously, they got two different personality types, but I can see them pushing and making each other better, which was best for the team,” he said, adding “Honestly, just from my point of view and seeing a lot from them, I feel like this team is ready to go. This locker room is ready to go. I think we believe a lot in ourselves, who we are as a team.”

Franklin, in his sixth season as the Colts’ defensive captain, had offered tactful comments earlier. However, his body language during the captaincy announcement told a different story.

That contrast underscored the complex dynamics surrounding Daniel Jones, a six-time Giants captain, now leads the Colts’ offense in his first season. Though picked for his steady execution, questions about his fit, injury history, and understated leadership still remain, making locker room trust a challenge of its own.

Why Colts chose Daniel Jones as starting quarterback

Nearly two weeks after head coach Shane Steichen named Daniel Jones the Colts’ starting quarterback for the 2025 season, the ripple effects are still being felt across the locker room. The announcement followed months of speculation, fueled by Jones’ arrival from New York in March and questions about Anthony Richardson’s future, that kept the team’s quarterback situation in constant focus.

Jones, 28, brings six seasons of experience and six captaincies with the Giants. Known for his steady play, he won over Colts coaches despite a modest preseason. On the other hand, Richardson, 23, entering his third season, has battled injuries and accuracy issues but offers explosive athleticism.

Head coach Shane Steichen earlier made it clear that the Colts didn’t choose Jones for flash or upside, they chose him for consistency. “You guys heard me talk about the consistency, and that’s really what I was looking for. The operation at the line of scrimmage, the checks, the protection, the ball placement, the completion percentage, I think all that played a factor in it,” Steichen said. It was a vote of confidence in Jones’ ability to manage the offense and lead with poise.

While Colts’ new offensive leader provides stability with a 64.1% career completion rate, Franklin’s earlier support for Richardson and his subdued reaction suggest deeper locker room dynamics at play.