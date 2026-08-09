“Come Talk to Me”: Dak Prescott Offers Support as Ex-Cowboys Star Loses Nearly $80M After Retirement

Money can disappear faster than expected, and former Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens learned that lesson the hard way. He faced financial troubles, losing parts of his career earnings. However, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is willing to extend his support.

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“That’s sad to hear,” Prescott said on Saturday, responding to a reporter who brought up Owens. “I mean, I’m sorry. I’m stuck on that more than anything. I just encourage guys to find people that they trust and talk to people. … And if you don’t know if there’s somebody you can trust, come talk to me, and I can show you somebody that I can trust.

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“I think we all kind of need that, to have somebody like that in your corner. Because, when you have it, you can’t spend it fast. So, just unfortunate to hear that. I mean, I’d ask any of my teammates, and I guess I probably should echo in the locker room if they’re struggling with that or need help in finding somebody who can help them.”

Terrell Owens had one of the best careers ever for an NFL wide receiver. He ranks third all-time with 15,934 receiving yards and 153 receiving touchdowns. According to reports, Owens earned about $79.6 million during his NFL career. Despite these huge achievements, his financial situation is very different today. While speaking at the Front Office Sports Huddle in the Hamptons, he openly talked about what happened to that money and how quickly career earnings can disappear.

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“It goes fast,” Owens admitted. “One day it was like, what happened to my $80 million? If I was just a 10-year guy who wasn’t a Hall of Famer, honestly I’d be struggling.”

In 2012, Terrell Owens revealed he had lost a large part of the money he earned during his career. He told GQ that he trusted financial professionals to handle his money while he focused on playing football. That trust eventually caused problems.

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“I hate myself for letting this happen,” he said. “I believed they had my back when they said, ‘You take care of the football, and we’ll do the rest.’ And in the end, they just basically stole from me.”

According to the GQ interview, Owens agreed to risky business deals on the advice of his financial managers. He only learned of what he was set to lose after he “demanded” a full review in 2010. Owens also said that he had to sell property to help offset the losses, which had affected his mortgages and child support funds. All of this had also taken a toll on his mental health, he told Grantland.com.

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Today, Terrell Owens is better informed.

“My advice to any fan or athlete out there: Just don’t live beyond your means,” he told NerdWallet. “At that time I got sucked into wanting to be like everybody else, the guys with the Mercedes and all the flashy cars and the jewelry. I think those are some of the most idiotic purchases I think players can do, especially when they don’t have that money in the bank account to really pay for that stuff.

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“Second, don’t trust just anyone with your money, including financial advisers, because not everyone is looking out for your best interest. If you do get help, make sure to stay in the loop and understand what’s happening.”

Uncannily enough, Owens’ thoughts were echoed pretty much the same way in Prescott’s advice. The QB, who is the second-highest-paid at his position, knows better.