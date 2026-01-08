Commanders Announce Decision on Marshon Lattimore as CB Faces Charges After Arrest

NFL cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested Wednesday evening in Lakewood, Ohio, following a traffic stop. The 29-year-old Washington Commanders cornerback was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for expired license plates and other violations and now faces charges for carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Later, Commanders reporter Ben Standig tweeted the team’s response to the situation. “We have been made aware of the arrest and are gathering more information. We have informed the NFL League Office and have no further comment at this time,” the Commanders’ spokesperson said.

For now, the Commanders are waiting for more details as the legal process moves forward. No team action has been announced, and Lattimore’s status remains unclear as both Washington and the NFL continue to closely monitor the situation.

Lakewood police confirmed that the Commanders’ CB was arrested on Wednesday, at around 6:14 p.m. The arrest happened in the 11700 block of Clifton Boulevard. According to police records obtained by 3News, Lattimore was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for expired license plates and other traffic violations.

Police said the situation escalated when officers asked if there were any firearms in the vehicle. Lattimore did not inform the officer that a firearm was inside. Because of that, police arrested him on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Lattimore was taken to jail and later released the same evening. Authorities said he did not have to post bond and was released pending further investigation. As the investigation continues, Lattimore remains free while authorities review the case.

Marshon Lattimore’s past legal case resurfaces as future in Washington remains unclear

Marshon Lattimore has built his NFL name with skill and confidence, but parts of his past still follow him. As questions grow around his future with the Washington Commanders, an earlier legal case from Ohio is once again drawing attention across the league.

Back in March 2021, authorities confirmed that Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland following a late-night traffic stop. Police said the vehicle was pulled over around 10:30 p.m. for multiple traffic violations. Lattimore was riding as a passenger. Officers later said they saw a loaded handgun inside the vehicle. A records check showed the gun had been reported stolen from Euclid. Lattimore, the driver, and another passenger were all taken into custody that night.

In November 2021, the case reached court. Lattimore pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. Judge Brendan Sheehan sentenced him to 180 days in jail, but the time was suspended. Instead, Lattimore was placed on one year of non-reporting probation and ordered to follow court rules. Court records later showed that in May 2022, Lattimore was officially taken off supervision after paying all fees.

On the field, Lattimore’s career tells a different story. The former No. 11 overall pick won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 and quickly became one of the league’s top cornerbacks. He earned four Pro Bowl selections and posted solid numbers over 97 games in New Orleans. Now, with one year left on his contract, a major knee injury, and no guaranteed money remaining, Lattimore’s future in Washington is uncertain. The team could save $18.5 million by releasing him, making this offseason a key moment in his career.

As Washington weighs its options, Lattimore stands at a crossroads. His legal case, health, and contract all factor into what comes next, making the coming months crucial for both the veteran cornerback and the Commanders.