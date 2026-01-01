Commanders’ Biggest Roster Needs: 2026 Mock Draft Has Dan Quinn Snatching a Chiefs Offensive Target in the 1st Round

Essentials Inside The Story A team that once stood a win away from the Super Bowl is now staring at uncomfortable truths on both sides of the ball

With limited draft capital, Washington's margin for error is razor-thin, and one pick could change the offense's direction

This mock draft hints at a quiet tug-of-war that could shape the Commanders' future faster than expected

Less than a season after making it to the NFC title game under a then-new head coach and rookie quarterback, the Washington Commanders had a very disappointing 2025 season. Injuries to impact players played a large factor in Washington failing to meet expectations, yet weaknesses were exposed, especially on defense, where the Commanders boast one of the worst units in the NFL. The team has just two selections in the initial 125 picks due to the Laremy Tunsil trade.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Commanders’ needs ahead of the 2026 NFL season

ADVERTISEMENT

1) Edge Rusher:

The Commanders presently start a pair of well-known defensive ends (Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Dorance Armstrong) who have combined for 6.5 sacks this season.

Imago September 21, 2025: Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong 92 celebrates the sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith 7 during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Commanders played in Landover, Maryland. /Cal Media Landover USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250921_zma_c04_485 Copyright: xCoryxRoysterx

Armstrong, who has one year left on his contract, was lost to injury after seven games and was credited with 5.5 sacks before being sidelined.

ADVERTISEMENT

2) Cornerback:

Washington is still smarting from wasting the 16th pick of the 2023 draft on Emmanuel Forbes Jr., who lasted just a year and a half with the team. Mike Sainristil, a talented but small corner, is best at nickel back. However, he has been forced to the outside. Marshon Lattimore, acquired from the Saints in a trade last November, is presently on IR and could be a cap casualty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

3) Running Back:

Some would argue that linebacker and receiver are bigger needs, yet the Commanders are going with running back by committee and lack a true feature ball carrier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington Commanders’ Mock Draft:

ROUND 1: Jeremiyah Love/RB/Notre Dame

An edge rusher like David Bailey received heavy consideration with this pick, as would Keldric Faulk or Rueben Bain Jr. if either happens to fall. Love is the feature runner the offense needs and immediately takes the pressure off Jayden Daniels. But the concern is, he is the Chiefs’ offensive target, too, in the first round.

Imago November 15, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 15, 2025: Jeremiyah Love 4 during the University of Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251115_zsa_a234_095 Copyright: xAMGx

The Chiefs have survived at running back, but it’s far from ideal. They’ve managed to get by with Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, yet there are clear limits. The backfield lacks consistency. That’s where Love comes in. He would give Kansas City a younger option with fresh legs, real power, and more explosion, while also helping in the passing game. So, for both the Commanders and the Chiefs, he is one of the significant targets, as he raises the ceiling of the run game instead of just helping the team scrape by.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 3: Derrick Moore/Edge/Michigan

Moore is an underrated edge rusher who perfectly fits the four-man line employed by Dan Quinn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: Imago

He’s explosive as well as strong and comes with growth potential, which will only improve his run defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 5: Barion Brown/WR/LSU

Brown has been consistent throughout his four-year college career, first with Kentucky and then this past season at LSU.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s slightly undersized yet runs good routes and catches everything thrown in his direction.