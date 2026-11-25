February 5, 2026: Jayden Daniels knew there was one player he wanted by his side in Washington. Maybe somebody from Arizona State in my past… Lives on the west coast? Yeah, most definitely… when that time comes, hopefully we can sign those types of players.” Even though he had never named names, you didn’t have to be a detective to figure out it was Brandon Aiyuk he was talking about. The feeling was mutual for Aiyuk. Parading around in Commanders gear was enough to show his desire to play for the team. But then, it fell apart.

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Aiyuk had just called out Daniels and his mother publicly. What looked like an open door to return to the NFL with his old teammate suddenly was shut. However, that’s when Aiyuk decided that wasn’t how his story would end. Sources around the wide receiver reported that the rift that had set in between the QB and the WR had been mended. Aiyuk had reached out to his former teammate, and things between the two were better. It was a decision that might just have saved the receiver’s NFL future.

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The latest update coming out of Washington certainly makes it seem so. “Free-agent WR Brandon Aiyuk is signing with the Washington Commanders practice squad, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. Aiyuk once again becomes teammates with his Commanders QB Jayden Daniels,” Adam Schefter wrote on X.

The update itself doesn’t seem as surprising. Aiyuk had made it clear the Commanders were his intended target. Back in July, Aiyuk posted a clip of him working out in Commanders gear despite being on the 49ers’ reserve lists. However, an exit from the 49ers wasn’t yet finalized.

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Early in November, having hired agent Drew Rosenhaus, Aiyuk arrived at the 49ers’ facility; he seemed more than ready to show that he had recovered completely from the ACL, MCL, and meniscus tear in his right knee. “I’m feeling great, feeling healthy,” Aiyuk said at the time. “It was a long recovery process, a long rehab process, but I’m back to 100 percent and looking to get reinstated into the National Football League.”

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The 49ers, however, chose to release him. And after he cleared waivers, it wasn’t long before the Commanders came calling. Washington general manager Adam Peters, former assistant GM for the 49ers, had indicated the team were happy to bring him on board when he spoke about Aiyuk on Wednesday.

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“One of the things that I don’t think anyone can dispute is his work ethic. That’s how he became an All-Pro-type player… He was a true No. 1 receiver at the time. He’s a guy who’s a tough cover, he’s great after the catch. There’s a lot of great things about him on the field. It wasn’t just that he was the most gifted guy; he’s self-made too. There’s a lot of positives.”

Dan Quinn, the Commanders’ head coach, seemed impressed with the receiver’s progress as well.

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“He looked healthy. He looked good. He looked strong and explosive … You’re looking for people can get in and out of breaks quickly and accelerate. And obviously, those are the things that you want to see. And he demonstrated all that.”

With this addition, not only does Dan Quinn get an explosive receiver alongside Stefon Diggs, he gets someone who knows Jayden Daniels well. The two became friends years ago when they played together at ASU. Daniels had worked closely with Aiyuk during workouts before the QB took over the starting job. When Daniels took over the starting role, he went for 2,943 and 17 touchdowns while Aiyuk managed 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns

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And even though Daniels hadn’t initially openly named Aiyuk, just a few months after his February comment, he had made it clear he was open to playing with the receiver. “I don’t know, I don’t have a sense on it. That is my brother, and we have a personal relationship. His football future, that’s out of my control.”

Will this fix the Commanders’ season? The jury’s still out on that. But Aiyuk’s addition will certainly bolster this passing offense. What we saw on Monday night were flickers of what Daniels can do on his best day, and with Aiyuk in the team, that vision could turn into a bigger picture in Washington.