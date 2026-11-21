Sam Hartman has been announced as the lead of ABC’s 30th season of The Bachelor. The 27-year-old Washington Commanders quarterback will trade football discussions for romantic dates when filming begins after the NFL season. But this unexpected career move has raised eyebrows, with questions about whether the reality television commitment could affect his football goals.

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“What I will tell him [Sam Hartman] is, ‘Brother, your career is over,'” Richie Incognito delivered a harsh verdict on Hartman’s decision, saying on Initial Contact. “‘You are going to go away for three months. You’re not going to train. You’re going to go do this bu******.'”

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The former guard sharply criticized the quarterback for stepping away from football at a pivotal point, arguing that he may be giving up something valuable and could hurt his chances of making it in the NFL. Hartman has yet to establish himself in the league.

Incognito claimed committing to a reality show instead of prioritizing football could hurt Hartman’s chances of making it in the NFL.

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Hartman is on Washington’s practice squad after he joined the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He has yet to make his debut in the regular-season NFL. Filming for The Bachelor will begin once the Commanders’ 2026 season ends, with the 30th season scheduled to premiere on March 21, 2027.

Hartman’s contract expires after Washington’s season, which makes the situation more noticeable. On Good Morning America, Hartman talked about his reaction when he was first approached for the show.

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“I was like, no way,” he said. “I just think there is the connotation of it, and I was like, I don’t know.”

But later, he spoke to Jesse Palmer, the host of The Bachelor and a former NFL quarterback.

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“He gave me the insight: what is it and what it’s not,” Hartman shared. “If you get told, hey, you get a chance to go find the love of your life, I know one thing: when people are saying I do, they don’t ask you where you met; they just ask if you want to do it forever.”

Hartman does not view this as an exit from football. Instead, he sees the show as a chance to find a partner while he continues to pursue his NFL goals.

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“This is my first love, and always has been my first love, and so I’m hoping to find a second love and then also continue to show my second love my first one,” Hartman told the reporters.

Interestingly, he has also opened up that he has never watched an episode of The Bachelor. He joked about preparing for the experience after the football season ends. He also compared learning the show’s format to studying football footage, suggesting he would do some tape-watching once the season ends.

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Where Incognito came down hard on Hartman, his teammates have been supportive. Commander’s right guard Sam Cosmi dismissed the possibility of the show becoming any kind of distraction. He showed excitement about his teammate’s new opportunity.

Hartman discussed the opportunity with his head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters before he accepted it. His teammates also knew about the casting weeks before the announcement and kept it quiet. Incognito has given his verdict, but it remains to be seen whether the Bachelor commitment affects Hartman’s NFL future.