Roger Goodell just mistakenly reopened one of Washington football’s most debated topics. The NFL Commissioner slipped up while discussing the Washington Commanders‘ future. He accidentally referred to the Commanders as the Redskins. Although he corrected quickly, it did not take long for fans to turn the moment into another round of calls for the old name’s return.

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As per a clip shared by Monumental Sports Network’s Mitchell Tischler on X, Goodell said, “Mayor, thank you for all your leadership, not just for the draft but with the stadium and the return on the Redskins, excuse me, the Commanders. Sorry.”

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Many fans openly demanded that Washington reconsider its current name after Goodell’s slip-up. For many fans, the Redskins name is close to their memories of the franchise, while the Commanders branding has struggled to win over everyone. Goodell’s words, even if it was not intentional it gave the fans another chance to show their frustration.

On November 23, 2026, at Union Station in Washington, D.C., during the unveiling of the countdown clock for the 2027 NFL Draft, Goodell thanked Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser for her leadership in bringing the draft to the city and supporting plans for the Commanders’ future stadium. While discussing the franchise’s return to Washington, he mistakenly used its former name before immediately correcting himself.

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The fans took it to social media as they reacted to the slip-up.

One fan wrote, “hahaha yeah it’s the redskins just change the name back already.”

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“They’ll always be the Redskins,” added another.

While another wrote, suggesting that the nostalgia went beyond Washington’s fanbase, “Give them back their name, and this is coming from an Eagles fan.”

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A third fan declared, “They are the redskins #HTTR.”

While another bluntly stated, “They should change it back. Commanders is stupid.”

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Washington retired the Redskins name in 2020 after criticism over its association with Native Americans. The franchise played as the Washington Football Team before officially becoming the Commanders in February 2022. But the change has not erased the emotional connection many fans still have with the Redskins name.

Goodell’s accidental mention does not mean that another rebranding is under consideration. Yet the response shows how deeply the former name is embedded in Washington’s football culture. Whether ownership ever changes or not is still uncertain, but the fans have made it clear that the Redskins debate is far from over.