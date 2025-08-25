Christian McCaffrey’s Brother Awaits Roster Decision as Dan Quinn Clears Stance on Commanders WR

The next 48 hours will be tough for the wide receiver for the Washington Commanders, Luke McCaffrey, 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey’s younger brother. Head coach Dan Quinn must finalize his 53-man roster by 4 PM ET on August 26, so Luke, a 2024 third-round draft pick, must prove he belongs on it.

The wide receiver corps boasts the likes of Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, yet Luke McCaffrey’s preseason has put his production and role in question. This cutdown will determine whether the Commanders retain him for his upside and versatility or move on from him.

Luke McCaffrey is in a vulnerable spot as the Commanders approach their final roster cuts. McCaffrey hasn’t delivered the big plays many expected in his preseason opportunities. “I think it’s one of the worst times in football just because you see so many people have a little bit of a shakeup and whatever it looks like,” McCaffrey openly admitted when talking about the nervousness around roster cut day, according to one of the X posts from JP Finlay. But Luke had five catches for 23 yards in Saturday’s preseason finale on August 23.

Luke McCaffrey’s path to this point is complex. While drafted in the 3rd round, typically a roster position, his first year was marked by minimal output, with 18 receptions for 168 yards over 17 games and 4 starts. During the 2025 preseason, he hasn’t made the plays fans were anticipating, particularly with Terry McLaurin out due to a contract holdout and Noah Brown sidelined by an injury.

Dan Quinn has lauded McCaffrey’s versatility, explaining he can play inside and outside and on special teams, yet that hasn’t carried over into preseason games. He acknowledged saying that, “I do like the versatility that (he) does (have), outside to inside,” and complimenting his role on kick coverage. With inconsistent quarterback play and a depth receiver room, McCaffrey’s undefined role, and the coaches are left weighing whether his upside is greater than his inconsistent production.

Dan Quinn’s careful praise suggests Luke McCaffrey may keep his roster spot. This is because of his draft status rather than his preseason play. As Washingtontimes.com explained, “His status as a third-round pick last year will likely preserve his spot on the active roster” even with no highlight-reel plays. With McLaurin’s contract status in the spotlight and Noah Brown’s injury adding uncertainty, McCaffrey has stepped up to lead receiver drills. This is despite the concerns that he may not be ready for a key role.

Dan Quinn and the Commanders see the right progress from the WR

Luke McCaffrey’s numbers do not leap off the page. But the Commanders’ coaching staff, especially Dan Quinn, has seen the right type of development from him. The type of development that goes beyond standard stats. Quinn has been especially impressed with McCaffrey’s work ethic and versatility. He observed how the receiver has risen to the occasion in leadership situations in the absence of McLaurin from training camp. “You truly have to look at, ‘Alright, from the receiver perspective, where was the route?’ For example, there was a moment last week (against the Cincinnati Bengals) where Luke totally got on top of somebody on a deep route, and we didn’t throw it that way,” Dan Quinn said, illustrating the way McCaffrey’s development isn’t always indicated by the box score.

Luke’s improvement has struck a chord with the coaching staff, even as external pressure fueled by his famous last name mounted. Hailing from an athletic bloodline with his dad Ed, a Super Bowl champion, and brother Christian starring for the 49ers, Luke has clung to fundamentals instead of attempting to live up to comparisons. “You go daily, hopefully learn something. If you can get a little bit better every single rep, every single day, that’s how you make gains,” McCaffrey said after the preseason finale, in which he caught all five targets that were his way.

The Commanders have especially appreciated McCaffrey’s flexibility, challenging him to work at several positions and play a role on special teams, too. Dan Quinn pointed out that McCaffrey has “punt return background, kick return background for us.” He also complimented his coverage skills, stating, “I thought for him covering kicks, man, I felt it.” This multi-tool skill may be the key to his chances on the roster. This is because the teams prefer players who can play multiple roles compared to specialists who can do just one thing well. The Commanders now have tough choices to make on their roster. Luke McCaffrey’s openness to accept whatever the team requires could win him a spot on the 53-man roster. Even after his subdued preseason play.