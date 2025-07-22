Commanders Announce RB’s Exit as Austin Ekeler Becomes Unexpected Cut Candidate in Predictions

Remember how excited Dan Quinn was last year when the Commanders qualified for the NFC Championship game? The campaign ended in a loss. But this year, he is putting his foot down for a march all down to victory. Amid this, their backfield is a high-stakes proving ground where each yard and every snap carries weight. Austin Ekeler is the veteran. Brian Robinson Jr. remains the clear bell‑cow, a bruising force with over 2,300 rushing yards and 15 TDs since 2022. Behind him, Chris Rodriguez Jr. (veteran sixth-rounder) adds power and speed, racking up 420 yards and four TDs last year.

The committee deepens with spark‑plug Kazmeir Allen, whose track‑speed skill set makes him a threat in space. It left RB Michael Willey looking for a spot. Then came the final blow.

A blunt post from the official Commanders X handle on July 22, “We have released RB Michael Wiley.” A player gone. Just like that. Wiley may not have been a household name, but inside Ashburn, he was more than a player. He flashed in OTA reps. Earned some buzz in April. Was supposed to be a versatile back who could challenge for the RB3 spot. But then summer hit. And now he’s out before the real camp grind even begins.

Let’s not pretend Wiley was cemented into the 53. He was an undrafted free agent out of Arizona who had good hands, some burst, and a college tape full of swing passes and stretch plays. But the NFL has a cruel memory. And in a running back room suddenly deeper than expected, Wiley became the odd man out.

The timing raises eyebrows. This isn’t the typical late-August trimming. This is July 22, which means Washington already knows who’s not in the mix. It’s also worth noting the league is shifting on running backs fast. Unless you’re a bell-cow like Christian McCaffrey or a scheme-changer like Jahmyr Gibbs, the leash is short. Expect more cuts like this.

The Commanders’ front office is clearly leaning into urgency. And there are also some unexpected names.

Austin Ekeler on the verge of contract trim down

Austin Ekeler was never supposed to be a one-year rental. When Washington signed him in 2024 to a two-year, $8.34 million deal, they weren’t banking on nostalgia. They wanted versatility, leadership, and a do-it-all playmaker to help Jayden Daniels ease into NFL life. He gave them that, rushing, catching, returning kicks, even earning second-team All-Pro honors for special teams.

But now? Just 12 months later? He’s trending toward the chopping block. Not because he’s fallen apart. Because the Commanders are building for the future faster than anyone expected. And Ekeler, who just turned 30, might be the price they pay for that growth, per PFSN’s Jacob Infante.

He wrote, “Ekeler turned 30 this offseason, and the Commanders would save over $3.4 million by cutting him. They have young backs like Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez in the wings, and players like Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane could push for the returner spot.”

Ekeler didn’t have a bad year. In fact, 367 rushing yards, 366 receiving yards, and 4 touchdowns scream value. But the NFL doesn’t run on sentiment. It runs on ceiling, cost, and youth. And the Commanders are stacked with talent. The real tension here? Ekeler still matters in that locker room. He’s a vet. A pro. Jayden Daniels praised him more than once for helping him adjust to blitz pickups. So this isn’t a clean decision, it’s a gut-check.

But now, Ekeler is no longer the spark, he’s the insurance policy. And insurance, especially in July and August, gets real expensive. Washington made the NFC Championship with a healthy blend of experience and bold coaching. Now they’re eyeing the Super Bowl, and trimming fat. It’s a ruthless move. But that’s what happens when ambition meets budget.