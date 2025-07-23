brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Commanders Announce Terry McLaurin Decision With Dan Quinn Reportedly Ready to Cut Ties With WR

ByUtsav Jain

Jul 23, 2025 | 8:20 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

After weeks of speculation, with frustrations climbing high every passing day for Terry McLaurin’s camp, the hammer finally fell as the training camp began. As projected to happen, the Commanders’ star WR held out. But this all-or-nothing move by McLaurin was bound to have consequences. And they are here.

As Ian Rapoport reported on X, the Commanders have made a move following McLaurin’s holdout. “The Commanders have officially placed standout WR Terry McLaurin on the reserve / did not report list, as his holdout begins. In addition, OL Sam Cosmi is on the PUP list, while WR Noah Brown (who was carted off with an injury in the Spring) is not. Positive sign for Brown.”

While it’s certainly good news for Brown’s spotlight, for McLaurin, the implications are dire. A potential trade could now be in the works for the disgruntled wideout.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Is Terry McLaurin's holdout a bold move or a career gamble with the Commanders?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved