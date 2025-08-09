Commanders’ Austin Ekeler Put to Tough Loyalty Test After Giving Strong Verdict on Jayden Daniels

Some moments in sports can put even the most seasoned pros in the hot seat. That’s exactly where a Commanders veteran found himself when asked to weigh in on a rising star’s abilities. What followed was a mix of honesty, football insight, and a glimpse into how this team’s chemistry is shaping up ahead of the new season. And while it may have sounded like a simple opinion, the ripple effects tell a much bigger story.

Austin Ekeler has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and recently, the veteran running back found himself in a situation where his loyalty, perspective, and experience were tested all at once. The topic? Comparing two quarterbacks with very different playing styles. With Ekeler now in Washington and fully invested in the Commanders’ future, his response would not only reflect his football judgment but also how much belief he has in the team’s new leader.

JPA Football posted a clip in which Austin Ekeler was asked if he’d take Jayden Daniels or Justin Herbert. His answer: “Jaden’s more dynamic, just his running ability. So it gives him a little bit more of a factor to take over the game where, if nothing’s there he can still go, make guy’s miss, and he’s still flying down the field, where I think Justin relies a little bit more on his arm and the players around him, but still obviously take everybody’s just in a different way, more like a Joe Burrow type of way you get to go down with your arm.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

It was a direct, detailed comparison that showed just how much Ekeler values versatility in a quarterback. By highlighting Daniels’ ability to extend plays and create chances out of thin air, Ekeler painted a picture of a player who can change the course of a game at any moment. For a team that’s looking to build on last season’s momentum, having a quarterback with that kind of dynamic edge could make all the difference.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, Ekeler’s remarks weren’t just about style; they hinted at a growing confidence in Daniels’ leadership and development. The running back has seen firsthand how a quarterback’s presence can shape the team’s energy on and off the field. His praise suggested that Daniels isn’t just a talented athlete but someone who’s learning how to command the huddle, set the tone in practice, and push teammates to meet a higher standard.

Jayden Daniels earns Austin Ekeler’s praise with bold leadership move

That leadership was on full display recently during a Commanders practice. Now in his second year, Jayden Daniels wasted no time showing he’s ready to take charge. When a teammate committed a false start, he didn’t let it slide. “He said, ‘Get out, we can’t be doing that,” Ekeler told ESPN’s John Keim. “That’s leadership we wouldn’t have seen last year. He’s holding the standard, letting everyone know this is how we play. If you’re not playing at this level, you can’t be on the field. That’s awesome to see in a quarterback.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Daniels himself has admitted that Year 2 feels different. He’s more comfortable with Kliff Kingsbury’s play-calling, understands the offense’s goals, and knows how to adjust protections and runs based on defensive looks. Just as importantly, he’s embracing the responsibility of keeping teammates in check. “I’m the one that has to uphold the standard. If guys are false-starting, it’s next guy up. I hold myself accountable” Daniels said.

For Ekeler, this all ties into the bigger picture. After coming so close to a Super Bowl last season, he says the Commanders have “reset the clock” and are focused on rebuilding their culture and standards. Entering his ninth NFL season, Ekeler knows how hard it is to stay competitive and prove yourself every year. That’s why seeing Daniels grow into a vocal leader matters so much. It’s not just about talent; it’s about creating a team mindset that demands excellence in every game.